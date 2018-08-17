You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Alicia Keys Performs 'Natural Woman' to Honor Aretha Franklin on Nicki Minaj's Queen Radio

Erin Nyren

Ariana Grande isn’t the only superstar who paid tribute to Aretha Franklin with a performance Thursday.

Alicia Keys also honored the singer with a rendition of the same song Grande performed on “The Tonight Show,” Franklin’s hit “(You make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman.”

In addition to performing the song —  during an episode of Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio show on Beats 1 on Apple Music — Keys remembered meeting Franklin and spoke about her legacy.

“You start thinking wow, this beautiful and incredible life and woman,” Keys said. “I was listening to her music while I was driving in. She’s so special. I feel sad, but really inspired and celebratory. She was able to touch so many people, divinely. She touched me. Some of my greatest songs were inspired by hers that I loved.  Talk about queens — she was definitely the queen. She stepped into the room and everyone bowed down.”

Keys also reminisced about performing with Franklin.

“It was kind of scary to be in her presence, in a good way. When you just know you’re in the presence of greatness. I remember the first time Clive [Davis] asked me to perform with her. She’s one of the greatest of all time, one of the greatest voices. I remember her giving me a lot of love and said she played my songs during her shows. She performed ‘You Don’t Know My Name.'”

Franklin died Thursday at the age of 76 after a long battle with cancer.

Watch Keys’ full performance above.

