Ali Hedrick and Trey Many, Agents to Sufjan Stevens and Lord Huron, Join Paradigm

Music agents Ali Hedrick and Trey Many, whose client roster includes such indie darlings as Sufjan Stevens, Death Cab for Cutie, Neko Case, Beach House, Glen Hansard, Fleet Foxes and Lord Huron, have joined Paradigm from boutique agency Billions Corporation. Hedrick will be based in Seattle and Many in Los Angeles.

Housing agencies AM Only, The Windish Agency and Coda Music, among other partnerships and investments, Paradigm music clients include Coldplay, Dave Matthews Band, Ed Sheeran and Phish, among others.

Hedrick arrives after a 22-year stretch at Billions, where she was also the agency’s festival coordinator. Many, a former touring musician, ran Aero Booking, which launched in 1998 and merged with Billions 10 years later. His clients also include Perfume Genius, and Spiritualized.

Said Hedrick and Many in a joint statement: “We’re beyond excited to be joining Paradigm Talent Agency. For many years, we’ve admired the company’s ability to grow quickly while still retaining the highest standards in A&R, client services, and artist development. Paradigm is hands down the best cultural fit for our rosters, and we’re looking forward to contributing to the team.”

“I have considered Trey and Ali friends for many years, and I’m excited to have them join Paradigm,” added Paradigm’s Sam Hunt. “They bring tremendous leadership and integrity, an awesome roster of talent and a broad scope of capabilities.”