Alessia Cara Drops New Breakup Song and Video, ‘Trust My Lonely’

Canadian singer and 2018 Grammy winner for Best New Artist Alessa Cara dropped a new single and video this morning, “Trust My Lonely.” The song is the second single from her forthcoming sophomore album, “The Pains of Growing” — a song called, naturally enough, “Growing Pains” arrived in June.

The clip sees the return of the symbolic oversized suit she wore in the “Growing Pains” clip as well as recent TV appearances. “The oversized suit visually represents the idea of growing up too fast, or trying to fit ourselves into roles that can feel too large to handle,” the 22-year-old singer explained on Instagram. “We aren’t always prepared for life when it runs towards us full speed. sometimes it feels like we’re drowning in it a little, sometimes it’s mundane and stagnant. that’s what the suit is.”

The album is expected to drop later in the fall. Cara initially supported it with a brief speaking tour at four college campuses this week, discussing her music and her personal story. The tour began October 1st at the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music, and continued at the University of Central Florida in Orlando October 2nd; Georgia State University in Atlanta October 3rd and today at the Detroit Institute of Music Education.

In addition to the hits from her 2015 debut album “Know-It-All,” Cara was featured on three massive singles last year, Logic’s suicide-awareness anthem “1-800-273-8255”; “Stay,” her collaboration with Zedd; and “How Far I’ll Go” penned by “Hamilton” star and auteur Lin-Manuel Miranda, official song of Disney’s animated film “Moana.”