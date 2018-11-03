Agua Caliente Casino Names Michael Facenda VP of Marketing

Michael J. Facenda has been named Vice President of Marketing at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa and Spa Resort Casino. In his new position, Facenda will oversee all marketing operations for Agua Caliente Casino Resorts properties, including renovations and upgrades to the Rancho Mirage and Palm Springs locations, and future expansions planned for throughout the Coachella Valley.

Facenda reports to Agua Caliente Casino Resorts COO Saverio Scheri III, who said, “Michael has an impressive history of marketing leadership roles with hotels and casinos across the nation. This role exemplifies our commitment to continuing to refine and amplify our marketing efforts across both of our properties in an effort to continue to meet the needs of our guests and audiences.”

Spending 30 years in the industry, Facenda has focused on property advertising, entertainment, branding, public relations, retail promotions, loyalty card and database operations, and quality service management in his positions of general manager and vice president of marketing in various U.S. casinos. Most recently, Facenda served as VP and GM of gaming at Hoosier Park Racing and Casino in Indiana. He has also held positions at FireKeepers Casino Hotel in Michigan and Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa and the Water Club in Atlantic City.

Said Facenda: “I am honored to join Agua Caliente and Spa Resort Casino at such an exciting time for the organization. As we strive to be the number one resort destination in the Coachella Valley, we will soon be amplifying the visitor experience at both of our beautiful facilities, and are looking forward to further expansions in the near future. Our number one objective is to attract customers, provide them with great service, and encourage them to come back with their friends.”