Adele Attends Drake’s L.A. Concert; Rapper ‘Shook’ by Her Presence

Drake kicked off the first of a series of Los Angeles shows at the Staples Center tonight (Oct. 12) and among those in the crowd was none other than Adele. Writing on Twitter, the Grammy-winning singer cheered the rapper’s production and described the concert as “up there with one of my favorite shows of all time.”

Responding on Instagram, Drake wrote, “I love this woman and she came to the show. Thank god nobody told me or I would have been SHOOK.”

Adele has a residence in L.A. in addition to a home in her native U.K.

Drake is currently touring with Atlanta hip-hop trio Migos. The Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour plays for seven nights in L.A. divided among Staples Center and the Forum. At the Friday night show, Drake brought out Chris Brown for “Party,” later calling it a full circe moment. The last time the two appeared together onstage was in Brown’s home state of Georgia in 2009, Drake noted.

See Adele and Drake’s exchange below.