Aaron Bay-Schuck Takes the Reins as CEO of Warner Bros. Records

Nearly a year after his hiring was officially announced, Aaron Bay-Schuck has taken the helm as CEO and co-chairman of Warner Bros. Records. He was previously president of A&R at Interscope-Geffen-A&M Records and had been riding out the remainder of his contract with that label.

His appointment with COO/co-chairman Tom Corson was announced shortly after Max Lousada became Warner Music Group’s CEO of Recorded Music last October. With Corson at the helm for the past several months, the company’s new regime has already made an impact, seeing success with Lil Pump, Bebe Rexha, Gorillaz, Michael Buble and Saweetie.

The move marks Bay-Schuck’s return to Warner Music Group, where he worked closely with Bruno Mars, Flo Rida and Trey Songz while at Atlantic Records.

Variety has obtained a letter from Lousada announcing Bay-Schuck’s official arrival, which reads in part:

Hi everyone,

I’m happy to say that Aaron Bay-Schuck started today as Warner Bros. Records’ Co-Chairman & CEO. Aaron is at the forefront of a new generation of leaders and has a true fan’s infectious love of music. In keeping with WBR’s history as a beacon for creative pioneers, he’s one of those bright talents that both game-changing artists and gifted executives gravitate towards. He brings ambitious vision and impeccable taste to our global team.

I also want to thank Tom for the fantastic job he’s been doing since coming on board nine months ago. With Aaron and Tom as Co-Chairs, WBR has entered a new era of reinvention, collaboration, and possibility. Tom and Aaron will make a dynamic partnership, complementing each other’s strengths, as they build the careers of diverse, influential artists.

Please join me in warmly welcoming Aaron to the family.

Max