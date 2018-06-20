Cardi B Talks ‘Madman’ Donald Trump, Her ‘Lit’ Baby Shower and More

In her cover interview with Rolling Stone, a pregnant Cardi B opened up about her anxieties surrounding motherhood. But the artist, who is known for her unfiltered candor, didn’t leave the conversation there, also sharing her thoughts on topics like gun control, social media, and Donald Trump. Offset, the father of Cardi B’s child, also joined his fiancee for the interview, providing his own off-and-on commentary. Take a look at the five best snippets from their conversation.

1. She calls Trump a “madman” and a “d—head”

While much of the interview centered on motherhood, Cardi B also provided commentary on the president. “Harmful” and “disrespectful” were among the gentlest words the rapper used to describe Trump in her expletive-filled critique. “He has made divisions in this country — he almost made a crazy civil war between the blacks and the whites,” she said. “He has proven himself to be a madman so many times, and proven himself to be disrespectful to women, and that still hasn’t gotten him impeached. Clinton got impeached for cheating on his wife, and it’s so clear that this n— has sex with so many porn stars, and he’s just been shown to be a d—head, and it’s like, ‘Nope.’”

2. She talks about why she’s not worried about being Offset’s “fourth baby mom”

Offset had children by three different women prior to Cardi B’s pregnancy, but Cardi isn’t bothered that she’s mother number four. “People want to make fun of me, saying I’m the fourth baby mom,” she said. “I know I’m not having a baby with a sh—y-ass man.” Offset expressed his confidence in her as well. “We really love each other. She’s real. I wanted real. I also wanted successful,” he said.

3. She wants a “lit baby shower”

No polite chatter and pastel color schemes for Cardi B — the rapper said she plans to have a “lit baby shower,” complete with nightlife and alcoholic beverages. “My baby shower’s not starting at no 5:00,” she said. “My s— is going to start at 9 p.m. because that’s how I celebrate — that’s how Caribbean people celebrate. I don’t like baby showers that be at 5 p.m. in the backyard, eating, cooking hors d’oeuvres. Nah. Sh—. I might even drink some red wine. Red wine’s healthy, right?”

4. She defends her Childish Gambino-Donald Glover confusion

Many people were already aware that Donald Glover performs music under the stage name Childish Gambino. But not Cardi B, who drew laughs recently when she tweeted her bewilderment at Glover’s uncanny resemblance to his rap alter-ego. “When you look for him on Apple, his covers are not his face, so how the f— am I supposed to know him?” she said during the Rolling Stone interview. “Everybody’s judging me and calling me stupid, and it’s like, ‘F— ya, leave me alone.’ ”

5. She calls out social media “trolls”

Cardi B has no time for internet bullies who want to undercut her success. And she won’t let them harm her child, either. “These people who want to take food out of my mouth, and my future child’s mouth and my parents’ mouth – for what?” she said. Later she shared her thoughts on how her approach to social media may change while looking after her child. “I’m iffy about [posting about my child online],” she said. “My feelings get hurt when people online talking about family members. I think I’ll kill somebody if somebody talking about my child like that.”