’12on12′ Music Series Lines Up YG, Steve Aoki, Vince Staples for Interviews at ComplexCon

“12on12,” a new episodic series hosted by nationally syndicated radio personality Elvis Duran, will be on hand for ComplexCon in Long Beach, Calif. this weekend. Among the artists participating in interviews conducted by Duran are YG, Steve Aoki and Vince Staples, Executive Producer Steven Levine confirms.

The concept of the Cutting Edge Group’s “12on 12” centers around the musical DNA of an act, with Duran exploring the genesis of a musician’s evolution through the examination of twelve songs that mean the most to them. The show will create a musical road map with each song — from the first time an artist heard a song, their first concert, a song that inspired them or something that they sang with their parents — as Duran weaves a tale throughout the interview. Each show will also feature surprise guests, performances and interactions with each act – Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas, Sam Smith, Logic, Niall Horan and Fallout Boy are already in the mix — presented with a customized vinyl record of “twelve seminal songs,” complete with customized artwork.

The “vinylworks” will also be be on display, much like the 12on12 collaboration earlier this year with rapper Travis Scott (music curation) and luxury French brand Saint Laurent (product design).

In addition, 12on12’s upcoming record release, which includes artwork by Japanese artist Takashi Murakami and a curated soundtrack of previous ComplexCon performers like Kid Cudi, Skrillex, 21 Savage and N.E.R.D., will be sold exclusively at ComplexCon.

Also scheduled to appear at ComplexCon this weekend are Pharrell Williams, Future and Rae Sremmurd.

Billed as “our generation’s world fair,” ComplexCon is a festival and exhibition that brings together pop culture, music, art, food, style, sports, innovation, activism, and education, according to its website.