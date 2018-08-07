One Person Dead, 23 Hospitalized After Hard Summer Music Festival

Hard Summer
CREDIT: Courtesy of HARD

One man died and two women remain in the hospital after the conclusion of the Hard Summer music festival held this past weekend in Fontana, Calif.

A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson confirmed to Variety that 19-year-old Andrew Cole Click of Tracy, Calif., was taken to a local area hospital and pronounced dead at 11:45 p.m. on Sunday. There will be an autopsy conducted to determine the cause of death.

Twenty-three other people were transported to local hospitals for various medical issues and were eventually released. Two women remain hospitalized to continue further treatment.

Over 81,500 festival-goers attended on Saturday and over 74,600 attended on Sunday. The Sheriff’s Department attributed the hospitalizations and other medical issues to the extreme heat, which reached over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, and the festival’s high attendance rate. The Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said there were several medical tents on site to provide treatment during the festival.

Eleven people were also arrested for various charges, most of which were drug offenses.

The alternative and electronic music festival was held at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana and featured headliners including Marshmello, Travis Scott, Louis the Child, and Rick Ross. Hard held another festival in Denver last week called the Hard Red Rocks fest.

