Ariana Grande Revealed as Face of Reebok’s New Campaign

A new album, a new engagement and now a new fashion campaign – Ariana Grande is keeping busy this summer.

Just weeks after releasing her fourth studio album, “Sweetener,” the “God is a Woman” singer has dropped a new collaboration with Reebok. The singer appears in ads this fall for the Reebok “Rapide,” a re-issue of the popular unisex sneaker that was first released in the mid-90s.

Grande first teased the collaboration when she wore the Rapide sneaker in her music video for “The Light Is Coming,” a single from “Sweetener” produced by Pharrell Williams and featuring Nicki Minaj. The singer also appears in photos on the Reebok website, wearing the Rapide in a gray, blue and red colorway. The sneaker, which is available in six colors, is available online and retails for $80.

Grande’s Reebok campaign follows in the footsteps of past Reebok ambassadors, which include Gigi Hadid, Gal Gadot and Black Panther star, Danai Gurira.

Grande, who recently announced her engagement to SNL star, and Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood nominee, Pete Davidson, previously teamed up with Reebok in 2017.

