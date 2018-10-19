Nicki Minaj, Halsey, Rosalía to Perform at 2018 MTV EMAs

Hip-hop star Nicki Minaj, pop singer-songwriter Halsey and Spanish singer Rosalía are among the powerful female artists set to perform at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards, the global music show which will air live from Spain on Nov. 4.

Actors Michael Peña and Diego Luna, who co-star in Netflix’s upcoming crime drama “Narcos: Mexico,” will also be on hand to present awards at the celebration, which will take place at the Bilbao Exhibition Center in Spain.

Minaj, who previously hosted the 2014 MTV EMAs in Glasgow, will be back on the EMA stage with two nominations for Best Hip Hop and Best Look. Minaj released her platinum-selling fourth studio album, “Queen,” in August. Her first album in four years, “Queen” includes the hit singles “Barbie Tingz,” “Chun-Li” and “Bed,” featuring Ariana Grande.

Halsey and Rosalía will be making their EMA stage debut. Rosalía is also nominated this year for Best Spanish Act.

Rosalía’s new album, “El Mal Querer,” earned her a Latin Grammy Award nomination for Best New Artist, and her video for “Malamente,” the first single off the album, clocked 20 million views in just three months. The second single, “Pienso en Tu Mirá,” racked up 15 million views in even less time.

An American singer, Halsey recently released her new single, “Without Me,” which marked her first new solo music since releasing her platinum album “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom,” which topped the Billboard 200 in 2017. Halsey’s world tour recently wrapped up with two sold-out shows in London, according to MTV.

Camila Cabello leads the pack of this year’s nominations, with six, including for best artist, alongside Grande, Drake, Dua Lipa, and Post Malone. Grande garnered five nominations, including best song and best video.

Janet Jackson will receive the Global Icon award.

More performers and presenters for the 2018 MTV EMAs will soon be announced.