You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nicki Minaj, Halsey, Rosalía to Perform at 2018 MTV EMAs

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: MTV

Hip-hop star Nicki Minaj, pop singer-songwriter Halsey and Spanish singer Rosalía are among the powerful female artists set to perform at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards, the global music show which will air live from Spain on Nov. 4.

Actors Michael Peña and Diego Luna, who co-star in Netflix’s upcoming crime drama “Narcos: Mexico,” will also be on hand to present awards at the celebration, which will take place at the Bilbao Exhibition Center in Spain.

Minaj, who previously hosted the 2014 MTV EMAs in Glasgow, will be back on the EMA stage with two nominations for Best Hip Hop and Best Look. Minaj released her platinum-selling fourth studio album, “Queen,” in August. Her first album in four years, “Queen” includes the hit singles “Barbie Tingz,” “Chun-Li” and “Bed,” featuring Ariana Grande.

Halsey and Rosalía will be making their EMA stage debut. Rosalía is also nominated this year for Best Spanish Act.

Rosalía’s new album, “El Mal Querer,” earned her a Latin Grammy Award nomination for Best New Artist, and her video for “Malamente,” the first single off the album, clocked 20 million views in just three months. The second single, “Pienso en Tu Mirá,” racked up 15 million views in even less time.

An American singer, Halsey recently released her new single, “Without Me,” which marked her first new solo music since releasing her platinum album “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom,” which topped the Billboard 200 in 2017. Halsey’s world tour recently wrapped up with two sold-out shows in London, according to MTV.

Camila Cabello leads the pack of this year’s nominations, with six, including for best artist, alongside Grande, Drake, Dua Lipa, and Post Malone. Grande garnered five nominations, including best song and best video.

Janet Jackson will receive the Global Icon award.

More performers and presenters for the 2018 MTV EMAs will soon be announced.

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Music

  • Nicki Minaj, Halsey, Rosalía to Perform

    Nicki Minaj, Halsey, Rosalía to Perform at 2018 MTV EMAs

    Hip-hop star Nicki Minaj, pop singer-songwriter Halsey and Spanish singer Rosalía are among the powerful female artists set to perform at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards, the global music show which will air live from Spain on Nov. 4. Actors Michael Peña and Diego Luna, who co-star in Netflix’s upcoming crime drama “Narcos: Mexico,” […]

  • Britney Spears29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards,

    Britney Spears Returns to Las Vegas for 'Domination' Residency

    Hip-hop star Nicki Minaj, pop singer-songwriter Halsey and Spanish singer Rosalía are among the powerful female artists set to perform at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards, the global music show which will air live from Spain on Nov. 4. Actors Michael Peña and Diego Luna, who co-star in Netflix’s upcoming crime drama “Narcos: Mexico,” […]

  • DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE

    Mariah Carey Drops New Song, ‘The Distance’ (Listen)

    Hip-hop star Nicki Minaj, pop singer-songwriter Halsey and Spanish singer Rosalía are among the powerful female artists set to perform at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards, the global music show which will air live from Spain on Nov. 4. Actors Michael Peña and Diego Luna, who co-star in Netflix’s upcoming crime drama “Narcos: Mexico,” […]

  • Hailee Steinfeld attends the NYFW Spring/Summer

    Hailee Steinfeld to Star in Netflix Music Drama 'Idol'

    Hip-hop star Nicki Minaj, pop singer-songwriter Halsey and Spanish singer Rosalía are among the powerful female artists set to perform at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards, the global music show which will air live from Spain on Nov. 4. Actors Michael Peña and Diego Luna, who co-star in Netflix’s upcoming crime drama “Narcos: Mexico,” […]

  • Coldplay to Release Live Album &

    Coldplay to Release Live Album, Concert Film Along With 'Head Full of Dreams' Documentary

    Hip-hop star Nicki Minaj, pop singer-songwriter Halsey and Spanish singer Rosalía are among the powerful female artists set to perform at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards, the global music show which will air live from Spain on Nov. 4. Actors Michael Peña and Diego Luna, who co-star in Netflix’s upcoming crime drama “Narcos: Mexico,” […]

  • Drake House

    Drake Drops $4.5 Million on Third Hidden Hills Estate (EXCLUSIVE)

    Hip-hop star Nicki Minaj, pop singer-songwriter Halsey and Spanish singer Rosalía are among the powerful female artists set to perform at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards, the global music show which will air live from Spain on Nov. 4. Actors Michael Peña and Diego Luna, who co-star in Netflix’s upcoming crime drama “Narcos: Mexico,” […]

  • Ticketmaster Acquires Blockchain Ticketing Company Upgraded

    Ticketmaster Acquires Blockchain Ticketing Company Upgraded

    Hip-hop star Nicki Minaj, pop singer-songwriter Halsey and Spanish singer Rosalía are among the powerful female artists set to perform at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards, the global music show which will air live from Spain on Nov. 4. Actors Michael Peña and Diego Luna, who co-star in Netflix’s upcoming crime drama “Narcos: Mexico,” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad