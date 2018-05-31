Asia Argento Returns to Italian TV as ‘X Factor’ Judge

After coming under fire in Italian media for accusing Harvey Weinstein of rape Asia Argento is returning to Italian TV as a judge on the “The X Factor” which will air on Sky Italia this fall.

FramantleMedia Italy, which is producing the show for Sky, has announced that Argento — who besides being an actress and director has had a music industry career as singer and disk jockey — will join other “X Factor” Italy judges, rapper Fedez, recording industry executive Mara Maionchi, local rocker and record producer Manuel Agnelli, as well as host Alessandro Cattelan.

“We are thrilled to welcome Asia to the X Factor family where we are sure she that the contribution of her musical culture and personality will be of great importance,” said Gabriele Immirzi, CEO of FremantleMedia Italy in a statement.

Immirzi went on to note that Italy’s upcoming “X Factor” edition “will signal a further innovation of the show from both a creative and productive standpoint.”