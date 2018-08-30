Troye Sivan on His New Album and Struggling With Internalized Homophobia

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
Troye Sivan facetime Portrait
CREDIT: Jim Wright for Variety

Troye Sivan’s road to pop stardom faced two hurdles: distance (he hails from remote Perth, Australia) and his sexuality (he came out at age 18). But with a role alongside Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe in “Boy Erased” following viral videos on YouTube, a top-10 debut (2015’s “Blue Neighborhood”) and duets with Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande, Sivan has truly arrived.

Your album “Bloom,” which drops Aug. 31, is relatively compact. Why only 10 songs?

It feels like a bold statement — to be able to sum up my life and where I’m at, and who I am as a musician and as a writer, in 10 songs. That felt like a challenge.

Do you struggle with internalized homophobia?

Totally. I used to struggle with it a lot more than I do now, and I can almost laugh at it when it rears its ugly head. I was thinking about a moment on the “Bloom” shoot where I was actualizing this vision I had for this extremely flamboyant music video and I caught myself in the mirror and my heart sank. I felt 14 again. Like, “Is this OK?” And of course it’s OK. It’s what I wanted to do. I felt cool. I felt sexy. Yet there was that internalized homophobia making me doubt myself and question myself. It’s hard to shake that kind of thing.

At the same time, you’re so sex-positive. 

With my first album I felt the need to educate people a little more. I wanted to hold the hand of someone who isn’t queer and gently ease them into a queer love story that was super-PG. This time around, I wanted to write music for people like me — honest music.

Musician Troye Sivan photographed at Capitol Records in Hollywood, CA in July2018 by Jim Wright
CREDIT: Jim Wright for Variety

You started out so young in the business. Have you ever experienced sexual harassment or abuse?

I actually have when I was really young. And thankfully it didn’t go as far as it could have. I’m lucky I avoided that. But someone said to me, “What if that person is doing that to somebody else?” And that has really stuck with me.

Things You Didn’t Know About Troye Sivan 

AGE: 23 BIRTHPLACE: Johannesburg where he was raised: Perth, Australia FIRST CONCERT: The Black Eyed Peas (“I took my sister for her bat mitzvah”) KARAOKE SONG: “Where Is the Love?”

Popular on Variety

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

More Film

  • 'Roma' Review: Cuarón's Shimmering Yet Remote

    Venice Film Review: Alfonso Cuarón's 'Roma'

    Troye Sivan’s road to pop stardom faced two hurdles: distance (he hails from remote Perth, Australia) and his sexuality (he came out at age 18). But with a role alongside Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe in “Boy Erased” following viral videos on YouTube, a top-10 debut (2015’s “Blue Neighborhood”) and duets with Taylor Swift and […]

  • Groundhog Day review

    What's Coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in September 2018

    Troye Sivan’s road to pop stardom faced two hurdles: distance (he hails from remote Perth, Australia) and his sexuality (he came out at age 18). But with a role alongside Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe in “Boy Erased” following viral videos on YouTube, a top-10 debut (2015’s “Blue Neighborhood”) and duets with Taylor Swift and […]

  • Kevin Feige

    Producers Guild to Honor Marvel's Kevin Feige With David O. Selznick Award

    Troye Sivan’s road to pop stardom faced two hurdles: distance (he hails from remote Perth, Australia) and his sexuality (he came out at age 18). But with a role alongside Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe in “Boy Erased” following viral videos on YouTube, a top-10 debut (2015’s “Blue Neighborhood”) and duets with Taylor Swift and […]

  • Troye Sivan facetime Portrait

    Troye Sivan on His New Album and Struggling With Internalized Homophobia

    Troye Sivan’s road to pop stardom faced two hurdles: distance (he hails from remote Perth, Australia) and his sexuality (he came out at age 18). But with a role alongside Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe in “Boy Erased” following viral videos on YouTube, a top-10 debut (2015’s “Blue Neighborhood”) and duets with Taylor Swift and […]

  • The Frontrunner Hugh Jackman

    Hugh Jackman Faces Political Sex Scandal in 'The Front Runner' First Trailer

    Troye Sivan’s road to pop stardom faced two hurdles: distance (he hails from remote Perth, Australia) and his sexuality (he came out at age 18). But with a role alongside Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe in “Boy Erased” following viral videos on YouTube, a top-10 debut (2015’s “Blue Neighborhood”) and duets with Taylor Swift and […]

  • Alan Alda attends the SeriousFun Children's

    Alan Alda Tapped for Hamptons Film Festival Honor

    Troye Sivan’s road to pop stardom faced two hurdles: distance (he hails from remote Perth, Australia) and his sexuality (he came out at age 18). But with a role alongside Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe in “Boy Erased” following viral videos on YouTube, a top-10 debut (2015’s “Blue Neighborhood”) and duets with Taylor Swift and […]

  • 'A Star Is Born,' Featuring New

    'A Star Is Born' Soundtrack Will Feature New Songs From Lady Gaga

    Troye Sivan’s road to pop stardom faced two hurdles: distance (he hails from remote Perth, Australia) and his sexuality (he came out at age 18). But with a role alongside Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe in “Boy Erased” following viral videos on YouTube, a top-10 debut (2015’s “Blue Neighborhood”) and duets with Taylor Swift and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad