The Most-Consumed Songs of 2018

Call him Drake the dominator. The superstar rapper claimed four of the top 30 most popular songs in a 2018 year-to-date chart created for Variety by BuzzAngle Music, measuring multiple forms of consumption, including audio streams and song sales, to derive a project unit tally. No. 1 on the BuzzAngle Hitmakers ranking is Drake’s “God’s Plan,” kicking off a list dominated even more thoroughly than last year by hip-hop. Of this year’s top 30 songs, only 10 are not of the genre; the highest-ranking single outside of hip-hop is Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect,” at No. 6. (Last year, Sheeran took the top spot with “Shape of You.”) A pure sales chart would tell a slightly less imbalanced story, and Drake’s singular multiplicity of hits this year did tip the scale a bit. But as BuzzAngle tells — or foretells — it, music’s most active consumers are increasingly looking at rock, country, R&B and even pop hits as flavors they can sprinkle into an otherwise primarily hip-hop stew.

Rank Title Total Label 1. God’s Plan / Drake 5,597,814 Republic 2. Psycho / Post Malone (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) 3,142,471 Republic 3. Sad! / XXXTentacion 2,569,613 Bad Vibes Forever / Caroline 4. Look Alive / BlocBoy JB (feat. Drake) 2,483,541 Warner Bros. 5. In My Feelings / Drake 2,447,156 Republic 6. Perfect / Ed Sheeran 2,271,840 Atlantic 7. Lucid Dreams / Juice Wrld 2,209,210 Interscope 8. I Fall Apart / Post Malone 2,156,912 Republic 9. Havana / Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) 2,126,654 Epic 10. Meant to Be / Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line) 2,068,936 Warner Bros. 11. Better Now / Post Malone 2,007,818 Republic 12. I Like It / Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin 2,001,090 Atlantic 13. Mine / Bazzi 1,997,962 Atlantic 14. Stir Fry / Migos 1,897,029 Capitol 15. The Middle / Zedd & Maren Morris & Grey 1,793,277 Interscope 16. Nice for What / Drake 1,791,634 Republic 17. Sicko Mode / Travis Scott 1,771,974 Epic 18. Girls Like You / Maroon 5 (feat. Cardi B) 1,736,802 Interscope 19. Walk It Talk It / Migos (feat. Drake) 1,730,836 Capitol 20. FEFE / 6ix9ine (feat. Nicki Minaj & Murda Beatz) 1,706,124 Strainge Entertainment / Caroline / Capitol 21. Thunder / Imagine Dragons 1,671,699 Interscope 22. Never Be the Same / Camila Cabello 1,658,957 Epic 23. Nonstop / Drake 1,644,639 Republic 24. Rockstar / Post Malone (feat. 21 Savage) 1,622,238 Republic / Caroline / Capitol 25. Let You Down / NF 1,616,497 Real Music / Caroline / Capitol 26. Heaven / Kane Brown 1,596,287 RCA Nashville 27. Love Lies / Khalid & Normani 1,593,622 RCA 28. Plug Walk / Rich the Kid 1,566,728 Interscope 29. No Limit / G-Eazy (feat. A$AP Rocky & Cardi B) 1,506,257 RCA 30. Bartier Cardi / Cardi B (feat. 21 Savage) 1,503,233 Atlantic CHART DATA PROVIDED BY