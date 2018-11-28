The Most-Consumed Songs of 2018

Call him Drake the dominator. The superstar rapper claimed four of the top 30 most popular songs in a 2018 year-to-date chart created for Variety by BuzzAngle Music, measuring multiple forms of consumption, including audio streams and song sales, to derive a project unit tally. No. 1 on the BuzzAngle Hitmakers ranking is Drake’s “God’s Plan,” kicking off a list dominated even more thoroughly than last year by hip-hop. Of this year’s top 30 songs, only 10 are not of the genre; the highest-ranking single outside of hip-hop is Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect,” at No. 6. (Last year, Sheeran took the top spot with “Shape of You.”) A pure sales chart would tell a slightly less imbalanced story, and Drake’s singular multiplicity of hits this year did tip the scale a bit. But as BuzzAngle tells — or foretells — it, music’s most active consumers are increasingly looking at rock, country, R&B and even pop hits as flavors they can sprinkle into an otherwise primarily hip-hop stew.
|Rank
|Title
|Total
|Label
|1.
|God’s Plan / Drake
|5,597,814
|Republic
|2.
|Psycho / Post Malone (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
|3,142,471
|Republic
|3.
|Sad! / XXXTentacion
|2,569,613
|Bad Vibes Forever / Caroline
|4.
|Look Alive / BlocBoy JB (feat. Drake)
|2,483,541
|Warner Bros.
|5.
|In My Feelings / Drake
|2,447,156
|Republic
|6.
|Perfect / Ed Sheeran
|2,271,840
|Atlantic
|7.
|Lucid Dreams / Juice Wrld
|2,209,210
|Interscope
|8.
|I Fall Apart / Post Malone
|2,156,912
|Republic
|9.
|Havana / Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug)
|2,126,654
|Epic
|10.
|Meant to Be / Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line)
|2,068,936
|Warner Bros.
|11.
|Better Now / Post Malone
|2,007,818
|Republic
|12.
|I Like It / Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
|2,001,090
|Atlantic
|13.
|Mine / Bazzi
|1,997,962
|Atlantic
|14.
|Stir Fry / Migos
|1,897,029
|Capitol
|15.
|The Middle / Zedd & Maren Morris & Grey
|1,793,277
|Interscope
|16.
|Nice for What / Drake
|1,791,634
|Republic
|17.
|Sicko Mode / Travis Scott
|1,771,974
|Epic
|18.
|Girls Like You / Maroon 5 (feat. Cardi B)
|1,736,802
|Interscope
|19.
|Walk It Talk It / Migos (feat. Drake)
|1,730,836
|Capitol
|20.
|FEFE / 6ix9ine (feat. Nicki Minaj & Murda Beatz)
|1,706,124
|Strainge Entertainment / Caroline / Capitol
|21.
|Thunder / Imagine Dragons
|1,671,699
|Interscope
|22.
|Never Be the Same / Camila Cabello
|1,658,957
|Epic
|23.
|Nonstop / Drake
|1,644,639
|Republic
|24.
|Rockstar / Post Malone (feat. 21 Savage)
|1,622,238
|Republic / Caroline / Capitol
|25.
|Let You Down / NF
|1,616,497
|Real Music / Caroline / Capitol
|26.
|Heaven / Kane Brown
|1,596,287
|RCA Nashville
|27.
|Love Lies / Khalid & Normani
|1,593,622
|RCA
|28.
|Plug Walk / Rich the Kid
|1,566,728
|Interscope
|29.
|No Limit / G-Eazy (feat. A$AP Rocky & Cardi B)
|1,506,257
|RCA
|30.
|Bartier Cardi / Cardi B (feat. 21 Savage)
|1,503,233
|Atlantic
