×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Quincy Jones to Leave Hands and Feet Imprint at Chinese Theatre

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Quincy Jones
CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

You’ve got to believe Quincy Jones was willing to die for his music. His biggest health scare came in in 1974 when he suffered a brain aneurysm. The blame fell to his workload — scoring a half-dozen films a year, recording a solo album each year, and producing and arranging for others.

He required two surgeries to get back to normal, yet friends and family were so convinced his death was imminent, they organized a memorial with Marvin Gaye and Sarah Vaughan among the entertainers.

Jones wound up being healthy enough to attend. That’s the first sign he was unbreakable.

In 2015, he went into a diabetic coma after suffering a stroke and again quality of life was an issue. Since recovering, he’s been producing events and TV shows, guiding the careers of 10 young musicians, most of them focused on jazz, and helping his daughter, Rashida, promote her doc on his life, Netflix’s “Quincy.”

On Nov. 27 he will leave a more permanent mark on Hollywood when his hands and feet are encased in cement in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre.
Not bad for a trumpet player who had his start in the big band era.

Related

He has been a one-of-a-kind musician for 70 years. His excellence has been rewarded with 27 Grammy Awards, including an album of the year trophy for “Back on the Block,” a Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Oscar, an Emmy for “Roots” and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And he impressed people who aren’t impressed easily: Frank Sinatra, Miles Davis, Dr. Dre, Norman Lear.

The pop music audience that doesn’t scan liner notes became wholly aware of Quincy through Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” which has interlinked their names for 35 years. Their affiliation started five years prior with “The Wiz” in 1978, continuing with “Off the Wall,” a product of Jones bringing in a musical team to usher in Jackson’s adult era at the grand old age of 21. While that would be a career highlight for most, it’s but a chapter for Jones.

Nearly four decades earlier, Jones had latched onto music as a way out of the poverty and crime he saw in his native Chicago. In Seattle, where his father had moved the family, he blossomed as a trumpeter, his skills getting him into Berklee and then the bands of Lionel Hampton and Dizzy Gillespie.

With Hamp he displayed a knack for arranging and soon he was getting calls to handle charts for Duke Ellington, Count Basie, his childhood friend Ray Charles and others.

He started recording under his own name in 1957 but, despite steady touring and recording, he never had any money.

This is where Q’s genius kicked in: He saw the difference between music and the music biz and secured a label job at Mercury Records where, in 1961, he became the first African-American VP of a record company. He’d go on to other firsts in the worlds of film scoring and conducting.

You won’t find another musician with as diverse a collection of activities as Jones from the early 1960s up to the attack of that brain aneurysm.

After releasing about a dozen straight-ahead jazz albums, in 1962 he jumped on the bossa nova craze with his goodtime “Big Band Bossa Nova,” which includes his “Soul Bossa Nova,” better known years later as Austin Powers’ theme. That same year, he rethought the role of big band and created “Quintessence,” one of the first albums to make modern jazz orchestra vital and relevant.

Simultaneously, he went into the office and signed, produced and guided the career of Lesley Gore, who started a string of Top 40 hits in 1963 with “It’s My Party.”

He broke into film scoring in 1964 with Sidney Lumet’s “The Pawnbroker” when Hollywood had yet to embrace black film composers. Three of his most impressive scores — for “In the Heat of the Night,” “In Cold Blood” and the TV series “Ironsides”— came out in 1967, a year in which he wrote music for six films and two TV series.

Also in 1964, Sinatra hired Jones to arrange the music for one of the best albums of his career, “It Might as Well Be Swing” with Count Basie. Two years later he had Jones arrange and conduct the Basie band during a January-February engagement at the Sands in Las Vegas.

The resulting album is Sinatra’s finest live record.

He hit a commercial peak with “Body Heat” and “Mellow Madness,” which featured his discovery, the Brothers Johnson.

Seemingly never stopping, unless he’s in a hospital bed, Jones has paired his music with global travels as a goodwill ambassador, promoting
the music of old friends such as Clark Terry, whose name might not make it into the history books, along with vibrant new talent such as Alfredo Rodriguez, Jacob Collier and Richard Bona.

Back in the day, he presciently named his company Qwest. Unfazed by success, he’s still on a quest today.

Popular on Variety

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

More Music

  • Watch Trailer for ‘Springsteen on Broadway’

    Watch Trailer for ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ Netflix Special

    You’ve got to believe Quincy Jones was willing to die for his music. His biggest health scare came in in 1974 when he suffered a brain aneurysm. The blame fell to his workload — scoring a half-dozen films a year, recording a solo album each year, and producing and arranging for others. He required two […]

  • Quincy Jones

    Quincy Jones to Leave Hands and Feet Imprint at Chinese Theatre

    You’ve got to believe Quincy Jones was willing to die for his music. His biggest health scare came in in 1974 when he suffered a brain aneurysm. The blame fell to his workload — scoring a half-dozen films a year, recording a solo album each year, and producing and arranging for others. He required two […]

  • Sesame Street Records to Be Relaunched

    Sesame Street Records to Be Relaunched by Warner Music and Sesame Workshop

    You’ve got to believe Quincy Jones was willing to die for his music. His biggest health scare came in in 1974 when he suffered a brain aneurysm. The blame fell to his workload — scoring a half-dozen films a year, recording a solo album each year, and producing and arranging for others. He required two […]

  • Janet Jackson Signs With Paradigm

    Janet Jackson Signs With Paradigm For Global Representation in All Areas

    You’ve got to believe Quincy Jones was willing to die for his music. His biggest health scare came in in 1974 when he suffered a brain aneurysm. The blame fell to his workload — scoring a half-dozen films a year, recording a solo album each year, and producing and arranging for others. He required two […]

  • Adam Levine Girls Like You

    An Oral History of Maroon 5's Eleventh-Hour Hit 'Girls Like You'

    You’ve got to believe Quincy Jones was willing to die for his music. His biggest health scare came in in 1974 when he suffered a brain aneurysm. The blame fell to his workload — scoring a half-dozen films a year, recording a solo album each year, and producing and arranging for others. He required two […]

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    How Adam Levine Took Control of His Career After Manager’s Tragic Death

    You’ve got to believe Quincy Jones was willing to die for his music. His biggest health scare came in in 1974 when he suffered a brain aneurysm. The blame fell to his workload — scoring a half-dozen films a year, recording a solo album each year, and producing and arranging for others. He required two […]

  • Meek Mill Writes Powerful Op-Ed Calling

    Meek Mill Writes Powerful Op-Ed Calling for Criminal-Justice Reform

    You’ve got to believe Quincy Jones was willing to die for his music. His biggest health scare came in in 1974 when he suffered a brain aneurysm. The blame fell to his workload — scoring a half-dozen films a year, recording a solo album each year, and producing and arranging for others. He required two […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad