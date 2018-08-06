Hong Kong Singer Ellen Loo Dies, Age 32, in Apparent Suicide

Ellen Joyce Loo, dead after apparent suicide in Hong Kong
CREDIT: RITCHIE B. TONGO/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Ellen Joyce Loo, star of the music scene in Hong Kong and Taiwan, died on Sunday after falling from a high building. She was 32.

Loo’s body was found on Sunday morning at the foot of her home in Happy Valley, Hong Kong Island. Police say they are not treating her death as suspicious.

No suicide note has been found. But Loo’s social media site pointed to her plans late last week to do “something great.” She suffered from bipolar disorder, diagnosed in 2013.

The Canadian-born singer songwriter had been working in the Hong Kong and Taiwan music industries since age 17. With Eman Lam, Loo was part of the band at17. She worked in the electro-folk, Cantopop and rock registers.

At17 endured until 2010, at which point Loo began a solo career, moved to Taiwan, and switched from Cantonese to Mandarin. In Taiwan, she won prizes for her songwriting and in 2017 used an acceptance speech to reveal that she was lesbian and partner with cinematographer, Fisher Yu. Their marriage was registered in Canada in 2016. In interviews, Loo said that owning up to and combatting her illness, was more difficult than coming out as gay.

“Over the past few years, she had been fighting a very tough battle in the face of the disturbances caused by mental illness and bipolar disorder. We have always been on her side, hoping to offer her support and power,” said a statement posted to Loo’s Facebook page by People Mountain People Sea, the music production house which signed Loo as a teenager.

