Actress Pat Gelbart, Wife of ‘MASH’ Creator, Dies at 90

Pat Gelbart, widow of late “MASH” creator Larry Gelbart, died surrounded by family at her home in Westwood, Calif. on Dec. 11. She was 90.

Gelbart was born in Minneapolis, Minn. in 1928 as Mirriam Patricia Murphy. When she met her husband, Gelbart was an actress, known for the 1947 musical “Good News,” in which she played the third in a love triangle between June Allyson and Peter Lawford. She also appeared in “MASH” in 1972 and “The Prisoner of Second Avenue” in 1975. She was a house singer on Steve Allen’s “Tonight Show,” and appeared in Broadway shows “The Pajama Game” and “Mr. Wonderful” in the 1950s.

Larry Gelbart, who died of cancer in 2009, was the mind behind “Tootsie,” the 1982 comedy about an unsuccessful actor who disguises himself as a woman to get a part on a sitcom. Gelbart also wrote the book that inspired “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” which won an Oscar for best musical score in 1967.

Gelbart’s grandson Sasha Gelbart directed the 1997 drama “Mixed Signals,” which starred Pat Gelbart’s late daughter from a previous marriage, Cathy Moskowitz Gelbart.

Gelbart is survived by children Gary, Paul, Becky and Adam Gelbart.