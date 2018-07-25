Listen: Zachary Quinto Reveals the Role ‘I Have to Play Someday’

Zachary Quinto’s got a big role on his bucket list — and it’s in a stage musical.

On the latest episode of Stagecraft, Variety‘s theater podcast, the “Star Trek” actor — currently starring in the Broadway revival of “The Boys in the Band” — reveals that he’s determined to play the title role in “Sweeney Todd” someday, after seeing the show as a boy and being, as he described it, blown back in his seat by it.

“I didn’t understand the power of theater until that moment, and so I feel like it’s a role I have to play someday,” he said of Sweeney. Although he hasn’t sung in a while, he trained to be a singer in school. “I went to Carnegie Mellon for musical theater, so I’ve got a piece of paper that says I’m a singer,” he joked.

On Stagecraft, Quinto also discussed why he thinks “Boys in the Band,” the landmark 1968 drama about gay men in New York, still resonates with today’s audiences. “I think the political landscape has a huge influence on the relevance of these plays,” he said, referring to “Boys” as well as to the other major gay theater titles hitting Broadway this year, alongside the just-closed “Angels in America” and the upcoming “Torch Song.”

“[It’s] the marking of the progress we’ve made, and also the acknowledgement that we are existing right now in a really hostile political climate, with regard to the LGBTQ community, and our rights and the ground we’ve gained in the last 10, 15 years, specifically,” he continued. “Theater in that context can be a real call to arms.”

Quinto, who’s also currently hosting and producing the History Channel’s new reboot of “In Search Of,” added that there’s personal resonance to the play as well as political relevance. “I don’t think it’s easier in 2018 to love yourself than it was in 1968,” he said. “I think it’s harder. You factor in technology, you factor in social media, and I think the idea of struggling with your own self worth and your value and your own place in society, whether you’re a member of a minority group or not — I think it’s still incredibly difficult.”

On the latest Stagecraft, Quinto also talked about his friendship with Leonard Nimoy, what unknowns he’ll address in the first season of “In Search Of,” and what it’s like to eat a ton of lasagna onstage every night.

