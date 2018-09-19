You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Variety Announces Inaugural Power of Broadway Breakfast

Jeffrey Seller Robert Wankel
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Variety has announced its first Broadway-focused event, the Power of Broadway, which will take place Oct. 1 in New York.

“Theater is going through a rebirth with a renewed interest in Broadway reflected in record-setting ticket sales,” said Variety group publisher and CRO, Michelle Sobrino-Stearns. “As Variety began 113 years ago reporting on theater and vaudeville, we feel it is important to provide a platform for the theatrical community.”

The invite-only breakfast will feature a keynote conversation and a Future of Broadway panel and coincide with the publication of Variety‘s Broadway to Watch list. Theatrical producers Jeffrey Seller, producer of the Tony-winning musicals “Hamilton,” “In the Heights,” “Rent,” and “Avenue Q,” and Robert E. Wankel, co-CEO and president of the Shubert Organization and president of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, will take center stage for the keynote conversation moderated by Gordon Cox, Variety‘s contributing theater editor.

Kristin Caskey, executive vice president of content and creative for the Ambassador Theatre Group; Sue Frost, Tony award-winning producer of “Memphis”; and Robert Fried, a partner at accounting firm WithumSmith+Brown, will then take part in the event’s Future of Broadway panel, which is set to be moderated by City National Bank SVP Erik Piecuch.

“Broadway brings together diverse audiences in New York, across the country and around the world by creating innovative, unforgettable and powerful stories,” Piecuch said. “We are proud to be part of the entertainment industry and honored to support the theater community at Variety’s first Power of Broadway breakfast.”

Following the breakfast, Variety will publish its Broadway to Watch list, which highlights individuals that are working on some of Broadway’s most-talked-about shows.

(Pictured: Jeffrey Seller and Robert E. Wankel.)

    Listen: Janet McTeer, Theresa Rebeck on Gender, Power and 'Bernhardt/Hamlet'

    Nick Jonas Turns Playwright as VIPs Turn Out for a First-Time Table Read (EXCLUSIVE)

    Lin-Manuel Miranda's Book of Affirmations Due Out Next Month

    Marin Mazzie, 'Ragtime' and 'Kiss Me, Kate' Broadway Star, Dies at 57

    Off Broadway Review: 'Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties'

    Ruth Wilson, Pedro Pascal, Elizabeth Marvel Join Glenda Jackson in 'King Lear' on Broadway

    Tatiana Maslany Joins Bryan Cranston in 'Network' on Broadway

