You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Trump Punches Back at Robert De Niro: ‘A Very Low IQ Individual’

By

Tara's Most Recent Stories

View All
Donald Trump, Robert De Niro
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

In response to Robert De Niro’s bleeped out “F– Trump” at the Tony Awards on Sunday night, Trump naturally took to Twitter to punch back.

He questioned the “Raging Bull” actor’s intelligence, writing: “Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be “punch-drunk.”

Trump went on to write: “I guess he doesn’t realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country.”

He closed with: “Wake up Punchy!”

De Niro has been vocal of his disapproval of the Trump administration. Before introducing his friend “Jersey Boy” Bruce Springsteen to the stage, De Niro immediately expressed his views on the president.

“I’m going to say one thing, F— Trump. It’s no longer ‘Down with Trump.’ It’s f— Trump.”

As he spoke, he raised his fists into the air, taking in the shock, awe, and admiration from the audience at Radio City Music Hall.

The theater community in attendance gave him a standing ovation of support in a night that held deep political resonance not only for the sweeping wins for “The Band’s Visit,” but also for the performance of the adored “Seasons of Love” by theater students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Watch the De Niro ‘F— Trump’ Moment:

More Legit

  • Donald Trump, Robert De Niro

    Trump Punches Back at Robert De Niro: 'A Very Low IQ Individual'

    In response to Robert De Niro’s bleeped out “F– Trump” at the Tony Awards on Sunday night, Trump naturally took to Twitter to punch back. He questioned the “Raging Bull” actor’s intelligence, writing: “Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I […]

  • Matt Bomer Andrew Rannells

    Stagecraft Podcast: Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells on Broadway's 'Boys in the Band'

    In response to Robert De Niro’s bleeped out “F– Trump” at the Tony Awards on Sunday night, Trump naturally took to Twitter to punch back. He questioned the “Raging Bull” actor’s intelligence, writing: “Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I […]

  • Bruce Springsteen72nd Annual Tony Awards, Show,

    Tony Awards: Everything You Didn't See on TV

    In response to Robert De Niro’s bleeped out “F– Trump” at the Tony Awards on Sunday night, Trump naturally took to Twitter to punch back. He questioned the “Raging Bull” actor’s intelligence, writing: “Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I […]

  • Tina Fey72nd Annual Tony Awards, Show,

    Tony Awards: The Night’s Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    In response to Robert De Niro’s bleeped out “F– Trump” at the Tony Awards on Sunday night, Trump naturally took to Twitter to punch back. He questioned the “Raging Bull” actor’s intelligence, writing: “Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I […]

  • Amy Schumer introduces a performance by

    Tony Awards: Amy Schumer Calls 'My Fair Lady's' Henry Higgins a Mansplainer

    In response to Robert De Niro’s bleeped out “F– Trump” at the Tony Awards on Sunday night, Trump naturally took to Twitter to punch back. He questioned the “Raging Bull” actor’s intelligence, writing: “Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I […]

  • Robert De Niro gestures while introducing

    Robert De Niro Says 'F--- Trump' at Tony Awards, Gets Standing Ovation

    In response to Robert De Niro’s bleeped out “F– Trump” at the Tony Awards on Sunday night, Trump naturally took to Twitter to punch back. He questioned the “Raging Bull” actor’s intelligence, writing: “Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad