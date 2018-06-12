Trump Punches Back at Robert De Niro: ‘A Very Low IQ Individual’

In response to Robert De Niro’s bleeped out “F– Trump” at the Tony Awards on Sunday night, Trump naturally took to Twitter to punch back.

He questioned the “Raging Bull” actor’s intelligence, writing: “Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be “punch-drunk.”

Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be “punch-drunk.” I guess he doesn’t… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

…realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

Trump went on to write: “I guess he doesn’t realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country.”

He closed with: “Wake up Punchy!”

De Niro has been vocal of his disapproval of the Trump administration. Before introducing his friend “Jersey Boy” Bruce Springsteen to the stage, De Niro immediately expressed his views on the president.

“I’m going to say one thing, F— Trump. It’s no longer ‘Down with Trump.’ It’s f— Trump.”

As he spoke, he raised his fists into the air, taking in the shock, awe, and admiration from the audience at Radio City Music Hall.

The theater community in attendance gave him a standing ovation of support in a night that held deep political resonance not only for the sweeping wins for “The Band’s Visit,” but also for the performance of the adored “Seasons of Love” by theater students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Watch the De Niro ‘F— Trump’ Moment: