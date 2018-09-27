You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tony Goldwyn Joins Broadway's 'Network'

Brent Lang

Tony Goldwyn
Tony Goldwyn has joined the cast of “Network.” The stage adaptation of the film classic is one of the year’s most hotly anticipated Broadway productions and boasts serious star power in the form of Emmy winners Bryan Cranston and Tatiana Maslany.

Goldwyn’s involvement should only enhance the buzz around the play. He is best known for his role as the president on the hit ABC show “Scandal.” He has also appeared in the film “Ghost” and on stage in “Promises, Promises.”

Network” satirizes “if it bleeds, it leads” news coverage and the cult of celebrity. It was previously produced in London’s West End, where Cranston picked up an Olivier award for his work as the prophetic anchor Howard Beale. The show is directed by Ivo van Hove, the Belgian theater director best known for his avant-garde revivals of Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible” and “A View From the Bridge.”

Like the Oscar-winning film that inspired it, the play centers on Beale, a news anchor whose program suffers from faltering ratings. In his final broadcast, Beale unravels live on screen, which causes his audience to grow and transforms him into a television star.

“Network” will be performed at Broadway’s Belasco Theatre. It begins performances on Nov. 10 and officially opens on Dec. 6.

    Tony Goldwyn Joins Broadway's 'Network'

    Broadway Review: 'Bernhardt/Hamlet' Starring Janet McTeer

    'Almost Famous' Musical in the Works

    Listen: Producer Gigi Pritzker on Staying Nimble and Embracing Risk

    How National Theatre Brings Its Live Plays to the Movies

    Off Broadway Review: 'The True' With Edie Falco

