Tony Awards Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Erin Nyren

Tony Award nominees Josh Groban (L) and Sara Bareilles (R) will host THE 72nd ANNUAL TONY AWARDSÃÂ¨, live from the historic Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Sunday, June 10 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS ÃÂ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
CREDIT: CBS

The 72nd annual Tony Awards take place Sunday June 10 at 8 p.m. EST, and will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on CBS with Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban hosting.

To watch the Tony Awards red carpet pre-show, head to the Tony Awards on CBS‘ Facebook page, where CBS will be streaming live coverage from the Tony Awards red carpet. The coverage will begin at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT with host Denny Directo.

To stream the awards show online, check out the options below.

CBS All Access, CBS’ streaming subscription service, offers a live stream of your local CBS station. Subscribers can watch on a computer from their web browser, or by using CBS apps for Apple TV, Android, Chromecast, Fire TV, iOS, PS4, Roku, Windows 10, and Xbox. The service is $5.99 a month and users who haven’t signed up before can get a free trial week.

There are several ways to watch CBS live using other streaming platforms, including Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, PlayStation Now, DirecTV Now, and fuboTV. Each service is roughly $40 per month and will allow users to stream CBS’ broadcast of the Tony Awards live. They also offer free week-long trials for new subscribers.

