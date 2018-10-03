Tina Turner Musical Coming to Broadway

The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll wants to make Broadway part of her kingdom.

“Tina,” a new musical based on the life and career of Tina Turner, will debut in New York City in the fall of 2019. A number of elements still have to come together, including casting, performance dates, and a decision on where the show will play, but it looks as though the “Proud Mary” singer will become the latest performer to have a jukebox musical based on her catalog. It’s a competitive genre. “Girl From North Country,” a musical with songs from Bob Dylan, just opened to strong reviews at the Public Theater and is eyeing a Broadway engagement. “The Cher Show,” a look at the pop icon, has a Broadway engagement beginning in December. And “Ain’t Too Proud,” a show based on The Temptations’ R&B anthems, is also looking to debut on the Great White Way. That’s to say nothing of longtime favorites such as “Jersey Boys” and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” which continue to draw crowds. “Tina” is already showing in London.

“Bringing this musical to life on stage and working with this team has meant so much to me, I feel that it is in many ways a culmination of my career,” said Turner in a statement.

Turner’s life and tumultuous and abusive marriage to Ike Turner inspired the 1993 film “What’s Love Got to Do With It.” Her songs include “Better Be Good to Me,” “A Fool in Love”, and “River Deep – Mountain High.”

The Broadway transfer of “Tina” will be directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, choreography is by Anthony van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.