Listen: Tatiana Maslany Would Do an ‘Orphan Black’ Reunion on One Condition

Hoping for an “Orphan Black” reunion? You’ll have to wait a while.

“[Creator] John Fawcett joked at one point that when I’m like 70, we’re gonna do like a reunion special,” said Tatiana Maslany, the Emmy-winning star of “Orphan Black,” speaking on the latest episode of Variety’s Stagecraft podcast. “So all the characters will be in an old age home. I’m up for that. That is logical to me. Something too soon doesn’t make sense. Let’s see when they’re geriatric!”

Currently making her New York stage debut in Second Stage Theater’s Off Broadway production of Tracy Letts’ “Mary Page Marlowe,” Maslany has flipped the playbook for her latest role: Rather than take on a dozen major roles at once, as she did in “Orphan Black,” she’s playing just the one title character — and she shares it with five other actresses (including Blair Brown), who portray Mary Page at different stages of her life.

Maslany finds a timely resonance in the collective casting. “There’s this element of community in it, and that felt oddly like a cool political statement as well,” she said. “So often there’s one space for a woman in a piece, or in a scenario or a scene or whatever, and this is all of us sharing one role, so there’s a real sense of egoless-ness to it. It’s not my part. It’s our part.”

The actress plays Mary Page when the character is in her 20s and 30s. “She’s really facing the dilemma of the roles that women are expected to play in their own lives and within themselves … how they fit into those roles, whether those roles are constrictive, restrictive, whatever,” she said. “Whether they put them on themselves or had them put on by society. Which is something I can very much relate to, and would love to talk about at great length at any time!”

On the new episode of Stagecraft, Maslany also shared how her experiences in improv comedy have filtered into her acting technique, revealed her interest in writing and directing, and talked up her upcoming film roles in Karyn Kusama’s “Destroyer” (with a cast led by Nicole Kidman) and in “Pink Wall,” written and directed by her partner, Tom Cullen.

