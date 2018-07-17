‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ Stage Musical in the Works

“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” film franchise is getting the stage treatment.

The film is being adapted as a stage musical by Blue Spruce Productions.

Blue Spruce, led by Scott Delman, has acquired the live theatrical rights from Alcon Entertainment and Alloy Entertainment — which teamed on the 2005 movie and its 2008 sequel — and will serve as the project’s lead producer.

Under the terms of the agreement, Alcon and Alloy maintain the option to invest in and co-produce the stage project. Both companies retain approval rights and will be involved in the development of the play.

The movies starred Amber Tamblyn, America Ferrera, Blake Lively, and Alexis Bledel, who played best friends about to separate for the summer for the first time in their lives. The four decide to share a pair of jeans that fit them all perfectly over the course of the summer. Both pics were based on Ann Brashares’ novels and grossed a combined $83 million worldwide.

The deal was negotiated on behalf of Alcon by Jeannette Hill and Loeb & Loeb’s Stefan Schick; on behalf of Blue Spruce by Daniel M. Wasser of Franklin, Weinrib, Rudell & Vassallo; and on behalf of Alloy by Matthew Bloomgarden. Jess Wittenberg of Warner Bros. Theatrical is also represented Alloy.