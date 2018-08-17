Sally Field, Bill Pullman Set London Stage Debuts in ‘All My Sons’

Hollywood stars Sally Field and Bill Pullman are set to make their London stage debuts in a new production of Arthur Miller’s “All My Sons.” The pair will headline a spring 2019 production at London’s Old Vic Theatre.

Field and Pullman will star as Kate and Joe Keller, an American couple who despite hard choices and even harder knocks, are a success story, having built a home, raised two more sons and established a thriving business. Set in 1947, the story sees the Kellers’ lives about to be shattered. With the return of a figure from the past, long buried truths are forced to the surface and the price of their American dream is laid bare.

“All My Sons” is a co-production between the Old Vic and U.K. theatrical touring company Headlong. It will be directed Headlong’s New York-born artistic director Jeremy Herrin, marking his first production at the Old Vic. Further casting and specific dates for the production have yet to be announced.

The two actors both appeared in the original 2002 Broadway production of Edward Albee’s “The Goat, or Who is Sylvia?,” which won the Tony Award for best play, though not at the same time. Pullman starred alongside Mercedes Ruehl when the play opened in March 2002, with Field taking over alongside Bill Irwin the following September.

Field, who is scheduled to take part in the London Literary Festival at London’s Southbank Centre, just a short walk from the Old Vic, in October to promote her upcoming memoir “In Pieces,” is a two-time Oscar and three-time Emmy winner. She appeared on Broadway last year in a revival of Tennessee Williams’ “The Glass Menagerie” at the Belasco Theatre.

Pullman is best known for his roles in hit 1990s films including romantic comedies “Sleepless in Seattle” and “While You Were Sleeping,” and sci-fi epic “Independence Day.” He returned for the belated sequel “Independence Day: Resurgence” in 2016. Pullman also stars in crime drama “The Sinner” for USA Network, which is currently airing its second season.

Miller’s play was first staged on Broadway in 1947, directed by Elia Kazan. Edward G. Robinson, Mady Christians and Burt Lancaster starred in a film version of the play the following year, directed by Irving Reis.

The most recent Broadway revival in 2008 starred John Lithgow and Dianne Wiest as Joe and Kate Keller with Patrick Wilson and Katie Holmes in support. Two years later a London West End production starred David Suchet and Zoe Wanamaker.