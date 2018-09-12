Ruth Wilson, Pedro Pascal, Elizabeth Marvel Join Glenda Jackson in ‘King Lear’ on Broadway

Ruth Wilson, Pedro Pascal, and Elizabeth Marvel are joining the cast of an upcoming Broadway production of “King Lear.” The show is highly anticipated because Oscar and recent Tony winner Glenda Jackson is reprising her acclaimed performance as the mad king. She previously starred in a West End production of the classic play.

Wilson is best known for her work on Showtime’s “The Affair.” Lately, she’s been generating attention for her abrupt exit from the series — a departure that appears to have been less than amicable. Wilson made her Broadway debut in Nick Payne’s “Constellations,” opposite Jake Gyllenhaal, and picked up two Olivier awards for her stage work across the pond. Pascal made a name for himself portraying the dashing Oberyn Martell in the fourth season of the HBO series “Game of Thrones.” He also appeared in Netflix’s “Narcos.” “King Lear” will be his Broadway debut. Marvel has starred in Netflix’s “House of Cards” and Showtime’s “Homeland” and is a well known stage actor.

In addition, “King Lear” will star Tony Award winner Jayne Houdyshell, Aisling O’Sullivan, and Tony Award nominee John Douglas Thompson. Sam Gold (“Fun Home”) directs and Scott Rudin, a powerhouse Broadway and Hollywood producer, is backing the production.

“King Lear” will begin previews on Feb. 28, 2019 and will open on April 4, 2019 at the Golden Theatre. The limited run ends on July 7, 2019.

Jackson picked up a Tony this year for her work in a revival of Edward Albee’s “Three Tall Women.” The English actress had been absent on Broadway for 30 years, having spent the ensuing decades as a member of parliament. Her film credits include “Women in Love” and “A Touch of Class.”