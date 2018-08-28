Queen Latifah on Craig Zadan: ‘Before Inclusion Was a Talking Point, Craig Always Broke Barriers’

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Craig Zadan
CREDIT: Richard Harbaugh / ©A.M.P.A.S.

My heart is absolutely broken. I loved Craig.

It is so rare that someone with such immeasurable talent also has such an incredible soul. For everything he accomplished, there was no ego, no pretense — just complete passion and positive energy.

I have collaborated with a number of different people over the years, but my friendship and work relationship with Craig spanned over decades. We collaborated with one on another on “Chicago,” “Hairspray,” “Steel Magnolias” and “The Wiz,” not to mention the Emmy-nominated “Flint” project. He always had such an incredible and precise view of what he wanted but at the same time was so synergistic.

Before diversity and inclusion was a talking point, Craig (along with Neil Meron) always broke the barriers and made room for everyone. His vision had no boundaries. He was so supportive of me from the first time he and Neil and Rob [Marshall] cast me in “Chicago” — we were instant friends and his loyalty to me and my partner Shakim [Compere] never faded. In fact it’s not often you work for someone as an actor and go on to collaborate as producing partners, but we did.

His love of music and theater was contagious and the way he could bring that zest across pretty much any medium was mind-blowing. He left no stone unturned. He successfully entertained on Broadway, on film and on television. That kind of talent is rare.

I can say in a business with a lot of disappointing people, Craig had never ever let me down. I will miss him so much.

Queen Latifah most recently worked with Zadan on Lifetime’s “Flint,” which has been nominated for 13 Emmy Awards.

Artisans

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Hair Team on

    'RuPaul's Drag Race' Hair Team Wigs Out About the Best Looks

  • Donald Glover Had to Help Clear

    'Atlanta' Music Supervisor Says Donald Glover Called Stevie Wonder to Clear Tracks for 'Teddy Perkins' Episode

  • Insecure

    'Insecure' Cinematographer on the Importance of Showing Beauty of Dark Skin on Screen

  • Game of Thrones

    How 'Game of Thrones' Composer Told Jon and Daenerys' Love Story Through Music

  • Stephen Schwartz

    Stephen Schwartz Teases 'Wicked' Movie, Offers First Listen to 'Prince of Egypt' Stage Musical

  • Pirates of the Caribbean 5

    'Pirates of the Caribbean 5': Behind-the-Scenes of a Scoring Session With Geoff Zanelli

  • Star Scenery Painters: Going Backstage With

    Star Scenery Painters: Going Backstage With Top Scenic Artists

  • KUBO AND THE TWO STRINGS

    'Kubo and the Two Strings': How a Costume Designer Worked Magic With Laika's Technology

  • Zootopia character animation

    'Zootopia' Character Animation: How the Animals Came to Life

More Legit

  • NEIL SIMONNEIL SIMON PORTRAITS - 1997

    Broadway Dimming Lights to Honor Neil Simon

    My heart is absolutely broken. I loved Craig. It is so rare that someone with such immeasurable talent also has such an incredible soul. For everything he accomplished, there was no ego, no pretense — just complete passion and positive energy. I have collaborated with a number of different people over the years, but my friendship […]

  • Matthew Murphy

    L.A. Theater Review: 'Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations'

    My heart is absolutely broken. I loved Craig. It is so rare that someone with such immeasurable talent also has such an incredible soul. For everything he accomplished, there was no ego, no pretense — just complete passion and positive energy. I have collaborated with a number of different people over the years, but my friendship […]

  • Neil Simon; Neil Simon & Elaine

    Neil Simon Remembered By His Longtime Publicist: 'He Made an Imprint on the Culture'

    My heart is absolutely broken. I loved Craig. It is so rare that someone with such immeasurable talent also has such an incredible soul. For everything he accomplished, there was no ego, no pretense — just complete passion and positive energy. I have collaborated with a number of different people over the years, but my friendship […]

  • Neil Simon; Neil Simon & Elaine

    Dan Rather, Bill Prady and More Remember Neil Simon: 'What an Enduring Legacy'

    My heart is absolutely broken. I loved Craig. It is so rare that someone with such immeasurable talent also has such an incredible soul. For everything he accomplished, there was no ego, no pretense — just complete passion and positive energy. I have collaborated with a number of different people over the years, but my friendship […]

  • Neil Simon

    Neil Simon, King of Comedy Playwrights, Dies at 91

    My heart is absolutely broken. I loved Craig. It is so rare that someone with such immeasurable talent also has such an incredible soul. For everything he accomplished, there was no ego, no pretense — just complete passion and positive energy. I have collaborated with a number of different people over the years, but my friendship […]

  • Lindsay Kemp'The Kate Inside', Kate Bush

    Lindsay Kemp, Choreographer and Bowie Mentor, Dies at 80

    My heart is absolutely broken. I loved Craig. It is so rare that someone with such immeasurable talent also has such an incredible soul. For everything he accomplished, there was no ego, no pretense — just complete passion and positive energy. I have collaborated with a number of different people over the years, but my friendship […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad