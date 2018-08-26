Dan Rather, Bill Prady and More Remember Neil Simon: ‘What an Enduring Legacy’

Legendary playwright Neil Simon died Sunday due to complications from pneumonia at age 91.

The “Odd Couple” and “Barefoot in the Park” writer had more than 30 plays mounted on Broadway, and also wrote numerous films, some original and other adaptations of his theater works. He won a Pulitzer Prize in 1991 for his play “Lost in Yonkers,” and received more Oscar and Tony nominations combined than any other writer.

The Tony Awards tweeted that he was a “God of Broadway.”

The final curtain has fallen for one of the gods of Broadway. Multiple #TonyAwards-winning playwright, librettist, screenwriter, and hitmaker Neil Simon has died at 91. Rest in peace. The @nytimes obit: https://t.co/XVgPLlEq9K pic.twitter.com/pZTtzYg0dU — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) August 26, 2018

“Big Bang Theory” creator Bill Prady remembered Simon. “There is no American comedy writer whose work isn’t influenced by the rhythm and music of Neil Simon’s words,” he wrote. “With gratitude, Doc.”

There is no American comedy writer whose work isn’t influenced by the rhythm and music of Neil Simon’s words. With gratitude, Doc. — Bill Prady (@billprady) August 26, 2018

“Mrs. Doubtfire” screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer also noted his lasting influence on comedy writers.

If you write comedy, if you write period, you learned something from Neil Simon. A truly great American storyteller. RIP. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) August 26, 2018

Dan Rather eloquently wrote, “He prodded us — in laughter and tears — to contend with the traits that make us human.”

Neil Simon brought a unique eye for life to stage and screen. Through sharp characters and dialogue, he prodded us – in laughter and tears – to contend with the traits that make us human. Another voice who understood the power of art in our American story now belongs to eternity. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 26, 2018

Josh Gad said that Simon’s work, “as both a participant and audience, has defined and shaped me on my own journies and [career] trajectory. RIP to another lost legend.”

To say that #NeilSimon was one of the primary influences on my life and career would be an understatement. His work, as both a participant and audience, has defined and shaped me on my own journies and carr@eer trajectory. RIP to another lost legend. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 26, 2018

Mark Hamill called Simon a “GIANT of the American theatre” and included a quote from Simon. “#ThanksfortheLaughs.”

“There’s no more money anyone can pay me that I need. There are no awards they can give me that I haven’t won. I have no reason to write another play except that I am alive and I like to do it”-Neil Simon #RIP GIANT of the American Theatre #ThanksForTheLaughs pic.twitter.com/NZIVGPLdst — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 26, 2018

“Today Show” host Al Roker wrote that “the laughter and joy he leaves behind is priceless.”

What an enduring legacy Neil Simon leaves with his passing. The laughter and joy he leaves behind is priceless. pic.twitter.com/DniYQanbIP — Al Roker (@alroker) August 26, 2018

British musical theater actress and singer Elaine Paige wrote that he “truly was the king of #Broadway comedy.”

Related Neil Simon, King of Comedy Playwrights, Dies at 91 Off Broadway Review: Sutton Foster in 'Sweet Charity'

RIP #NeilSimon Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and librettist for Sweet Charity & Promises, Promises as well as writing the book for musical Little Me. He truly was the king of #Broadway comedy. pic.twitter.com/qlicguFVHZ — Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) August 26, 2018

Playwright and Broadway actor Harvey Fierstein paid tribute to Simon. “A loss 4 the entire entertainment industry…What a gent.”

Neil Simon – gone! A loss 4 the entire entertainment industry.

He could write a joke that would make you laugh, define the character, the situation, and even the world's problems. First time I met him he looked at me and said, "Where the hell did they find you?" What a gent. — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) August 26, 2018

“West Wing” and “Scandal” actor Josh Malina said he “grew up going to his plays in NYC.”

R.I.P. Neil Simon. Grew up going to his plays in NYC. Always hoped I’d work for him at some point. — (((New York actor))) (@JoshMalina) August 26, 2018

See more reacts below.

“For a man who wants to be his own master, to depend on no one else, to make life conform to his own visions rather than to follow the blueprints of others, playwriting is the perfect occupation." Neil Simon — Shaun Cassidy (@shaunpcassidy) August 26, 2018

A lot of my heroes are dying. What a sad few weeks this has been. #RIPNeilSimon Neil Simon, a Master of Comedy on Broadway and Beyond, Is Dead at 91 https://t.co/F4qd2RQZve — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) August 26, 2018