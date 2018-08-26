Dan Rather, Bill Prady and More Remember Neil Simon: ‘What an Enduring Legacy’

Legendary playwright Neil Simon died Sunday due to complications from pneumonia at age 91.
The “Odd Couple” and “Barefoot in the Park” writer had more than 30 plays mounted on Broadway, and also wrote numerous films, some original and other adaptations of his theater works. He won a Pulitzer Prize in 1991 for his play “Lost in Yonkers,” and received more Oscar and Tony nominations combined than any other writer.
The Tony Awards tweeted that he was a “God of Broadway.”
“Big Bang Theory” creator Bill Prady remembered Simon. “There is no American comedy writer whose work isn’t influenced by the rhythm and music of Neil Simon’s words,” he wrote. “With gratitude, Doc.”
“Mrs. Doubtfire” screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer also noted his lasting influence on comedy writers.
Dan Rather eloquently wrote, “He prodded us — in laughter and tears — to contend with the traits that make us human.”
Josh Gad said that Simon’s work, “as both a participant and audience, has defined and shaped me on my own journies and [career] trajectory. RIP to another lost legend.”
Mark Hamill called Simon a “GIANT of the American theatre” and included a quote from Simon. “#ThanksfortheLaughs.”
“Today Show” host Al Roker wrote that “the laughter and joy he leaves behind is priceless.”
British musical theater actress and singer Elaine Paige wrote that he “truly was the king of #Broadway comedy.”
Playwright and Broadway actor Harvey Fierstein paid tribute to Simon. “A loss 4 the entire entertainment industry…What a gent.”
“West Wing” and “Scandal” actor Josh Malina said he “grew up going to his plays in NYC.”
See more reacts below.