Broadway Dimming Lights to Honor Neil Simon

By
Brent Lang

Senior Film and Media Editor

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
NEIL SIMONNEIL SIMON PORTRAITS - 1997
CREDIT: Lynn Hilton/REX/Shutterstock

Broadway will dim its lights in honor of Neil Simon.

The Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, librettist, lyricist, producer, and theatre owner and operator died Sunday at the age of 91. His credits include “Lost in Yonkers,” “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” “The Sunshine Boys,” and “The Odd Couple.”

Neil Simon’s plays are a testament to the human experience: He made audiences laugh, cry, and think. No other American playwright has had as many performances or as many shows in production simultaneously on Broadway,” said Thomas Schumacher, chairman of the Broadway League. “The outpouring of accolades and personal memories being shared since his death are a tribute to how deeply he influenced our culture and touched the lives of literally millions of theatergoers.”

The lights on the Great White Way will go dark on Aug. 30 at exactly 6:45 p.m. ET for one minute. Simon’s dozens of works include “Barefoot in the Park,” “Plaza Suite,” and “Broadway Bound.” He also wrote musicals such as “Little Me” and “Sweet Charity,” and screenplays for “The Out-of-Towners,” “The Heartbreak Kid,” and “The Goodbye Girl.” At one point, in the late 1960s, there were four Simon-penned shows playing on Broadway at the same time.

Simon received 17 Tony Award nominations and won the award three times over the course of his career. He also received a special Tony in 1975 for his contribution to the theater. Simon is survived by his wife, Elaine; children, Ellen, Nancy, and Bryn; three grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

More Legit

  • NEIL SIMONNEIL SIMON PORTRAITS - 1997

    Broadway Dimming Lights to Honor Neil Simon

    Broadway will dim its lights in honor of Neil Simon. The Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, librettist, lyricist, producer, and theatre owner and operator died Sunday at the age of 91. His credits include “Lost in Yonkers,” “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” “The Sunshine Boys,” and “The Odd Couple.” “Neil Simon’s plays are a testament to […]

  • Matthew Murphy

    L.A. Theater Review: 'Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations'

    Broadway will dim its lights in honor of Neil Simon. The Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, librettist, lyricist, producer, and theatre owner and operator died Sunday at the age of 91. His credits include “Lost in Yonkers,” “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” “The Sunshine Boys,” and “The Odd Couple.” “Neil Simon’s plays are a testament to […]

  • Neil Simon; Neil Simon & Elaine

    Neil Simon Remembered By His Longtime Publicist: 'He Made an Imprint on the Culture'

    Broadway will dim its lights in honor of Neil Simon. The Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, librettist, lyricist, producer, and theatre owner and operator died Sunday at the age of 91. His credits include “Lost in Yonkers,” “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” “The Sunshine Boys,” and “The Odd Couple.” “Neil Simon’s plays are a testament to […]

  • Neil Simon; Neil Simon & Elaine

    Dan Rather, Bill Prady and More Remember Neil Simon: 'What an Enduring Legacy'

    Broadway will dim its lights in honor of Neil Simon. The Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, librettist, lyricist, producer, and theatre owner and operator died Sunday at the age of 91. His credits include “Lost in Yonkers,” “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” “The Sunshine Boys,” and “The Odd Couple.” “Neil Simon’s plays are a testament to […]

  • Neil Simon

    Neil Simon, King of Comedy Playwrights, Dies at 91

    Broadway will dim its lights in honor of Neil Simon. The Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, librettist, lyricist, producer, and theatre owner and operator died Sunday at the age of 91. His credits include “Lost in Yonkers,” “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” “The Sunshine Boys,” and “The Odd Couple.” “Neil Simon’s plays are a testament to […]

  • Lindsay Kemp'The Kate Inside', Kate Bush

    Lindsay Kemp, Choreographer and Bowie Mentor, Dies at 80

    Broadway will dim its lights in honor of Neil Simon. The Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, librettist, lyricist, producer, and theatre owner and operator died Sunday at the age of 91. His credits include “Lost in Yonkers,” “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” “The Sunshine Boys,” and “The Odd Couple.” “Neil Simon’s plays are a testament to […]

  • 'Grace and Frankie' Star Lily Tomlin

    Lily Tomlin Remembers Getting Her Equity Card With 'World of Illusion'

    Broadway will dim its lights in honor of Neil Simon. The Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, librettist, lyricist, producer, and theatre owner and operator died Sunday at the age of 91. His credits include “Lost in Yonkers,” “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” “The Sunshine Boys,” and “The Odd Couple.” “Neil Simon’s plays are a testament to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad