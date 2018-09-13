Marin Mazzie, ‘Ragtime’ and ‘Kiss Me, Kate’ Broadway Star, Dies at 57

Broadway actress Marin Mazzie, who starred in productions of “Ragtime,” “Kiss Me, Kate,” and “Passion,” died on Thursday morning at her Manhattan home following a three-year battle with ovarian cancer, her publicist confirmed. She was 57.

Mazzie was a three-time Tony Award nominee and recent inductee into the American Theatre Hall of Fame. She was diagnosed with stage IV ovarian cancer in May 2015, and helped spread awareness about the disease before her death.

On Broadway, Mazzie also appeared in “Man of La Mancha,” “Bullets Over Broadway,” and “Into the Woods.” She had roles in films like “Next to Normal” and “Carrie,” and television shows including “Nurse Jackie” and “Smash.”

When Mazzie discovered her diagnosis, on the opening day of a production of “Zorba,” she refused to pull out. In one song, she sang, “Life is what you do while you’re waiting to die.”

Mazzie later underwent a hysterectomy as the cancer had spread, and weeks of chemotherapy. After a year, she returned to Broadway to replace Kelli O’Hara in “The King and I.”

The actress and soprano was born and raised in Rockford, Ill., and attended Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo to study theater. Mazzie made her New York stage debut in the 1983 revival of Frank Loesser’s musical “Where’s Charley?” When “Kiss Me, Kate” debuted in London, a Variety critic said Mazzie was “blessed with a mouth that looks as if it could devour the Victoria Palace whole.”

Mazzie is survived by her mother Donna, brother Mark, and husband, actor Jason Danieley.