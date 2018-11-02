‘Sunset Boulevard’ Director Lonny Price Signs at Paradigm (EXCLUSIVE)

Lonny Price, an acclaimed director, writer, and actor, whose work spans theater, television, and film, has signed with Paradigm Talent Agency for representation in all areas.

Despite being a multiple Emmy Award winner for his small screen work, Price is perhaps best known for his contributions to theater. Price most recently directed Glenn Close in the acclaimed revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Sunset Boulevard” at the Palace Theatre, and also oversaw a Lincoln Center production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Sweeney Todd” that starred Emma Thompson and Bryn Terfel. Other Broadway credits include “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill,” which featured a Tony Award winning turn from Audra McDonald, as well as “110 in the Shade,” “‘Master Harold’… and the Boys,” and “Urban Cowboy.”

In addition, Price co-wrote “Sally Marr and Her Escorts” with Joan Rivers and Erin Sanders, and scored a Tony Award nomination for best book of musical for “A Class Act.”

He has directed television broadcasts of his productions of “Sweeney Todd,” winning an Emmy Award winner, as well as “Company,” “Camelot,” and “Candide.” Price’s documentary “Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened,” a look at the Sondheim’s ill-fated original Broadway production of “Merrily We Roll Along,” was a favorite of critics. It premiered at the New York Film Festival and was one of the New York Times’ top 10 films of 2016.

Price began his career as an actor and later made his directorial debut with “The Rothschilds” and “Juno” at the American Jewish Theatre, both of which earned Outer Critics Circle nominations for best revival.

“Lonny Price can truly do it all,” said Jack Tantleff, head of Paradigm’s Theatre Literary Department. “He is an extraordinary talent whose genius has been demonstrated in countless projects on Broadway, television and beyond. We feel incredibly lucky to welcome an artist such as Lonny into the Paradigm family.”

A New York native, Price is an alumnus of LaGuardia High School of the Performing Arts and The Julliard School.