Kerry Washington Returns to Broadway in ‘American Son’

Kerry Washington will return to Broadway to star in “American Son.”

The “Scandal” star will be matched with Steven Pasquale, a stage veteran known for “Bridges Of Madison County” and his small screen work on “Rescue Me” and “The People Vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.”

Washington recently wrapped up her run on “Scandal” as Olivia Pope, fixer extraordinaire, after a seven-season run that netted her Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. She previously appeared on Broadway in 2009 as part of the cast of David Mamet’s “Race.”

“American Son” is written by Christopher Demos-Brown and will be directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (“A Raisin in the Sun”). The play examines race relations in America with a story of two parents in a Florida police station, following them as they grapple with a crisis involving their son. “American Son” was awarded the 2016 Laurents/Hatcher Award for Best New Play by an Emerging Playwright after it was performed at the Barrington Stage Company.

“American Son” will begin performances on October 6, 2018 with an official opening night set for November 4, 2018. The limited engagement will be at the Booth Theatre.

The cast will also include Eugene Lee (“Gem of the Ocean”).