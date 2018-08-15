Keri Russell to Join Adam Driver in ‘Burn This’ on Broadway

Keri Russell is Broadway bound.

The award-winning actress is joining Adam Driver in the first Broadway revival of Lanford Wilson’s “Burn This.” Tony Award winner Michael Mayer will direct the show, which begins performances in March of 2019 at a theater yet to be announced.

“Burn This” is set in the ’80s and tells the story of four New Yorkers, whose lives are shaken up after a young dancer’s accidental death. Russell will play a modern dancer named Anna, and Driver will portray Pale, a hyperactive restaurant manager, who are brought together in wake of the tragedy. The rest of the cast will be announced shortly.

Russell, fresh off her third Emmy nomination for her role as Elizabeth Jennings in FX’s acclaimed drama “The Americans,” is returning to New York theater after making her off-Broadway stage debut in Neil LaBute’s “Fat Pig.” She will appear next in “Star Wars: Episode IX” and in Scott Cooper’s “Antlers,” which will be produced by Guillermo del Toro.

Driver, who was most recently seen in Rian Johnson’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” nabbed three Emmy nods for his work on HBO’s “Girls.” His Broadway credits include “Man and Boy” and “Mrs. Warren’s Profession.”

The original production of “Burn This” premiered off-Broadway in 1987 before transferring to Broadway. John Malkovich and Joan Allen starred as Pale and Anna, respectively.