Joe Morton, Daphne Rubin-Vega Among Rebel Verses Guest Performers (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Variety Staff

Joe Morton
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Daphne Rubin-Vega, Joe Morton, and Brandon Victor Dixon are among the guest artists at the Developing Artists’ Rebel Verses Youth Arts Festival. The two-week event provides young artists, between the ages of 13 to 19, with a chance to collaborate and network with peers and prominent artists, and to showcase original work. It is hosted at the Vineyard Theater, a prominent Off-Broadway venue, and is an attempt to promote and nurture new theatrical voices.

Each evening will feature a performance by theater stars such as Rubin-Vega and Victor Dixon. Additional performers include Emmy Award-winner Kevin Mambo (“Fela!”), Laura Gómez (“Orange is the New Black”), and Flaco Navajo, a poet and actor. The event will take place Aug. 9-18.

Week One will feature performances by young-artist companies the Door (NYC), Alumni Theatre Company (Pittsburgh, PA), and the Brotherhood/Sister Sol (NYC). Week Two will feature MCC Youth Company (NYC), Epic Next (NYC), 6th Borough Slam (Jersey City, NJ), and Girl Be Heard (Brooklyn). Developing Artists and Vineyard Theatre Student Ensemble will perform on all nights of the Festival.

The festival and Developing Artists’ roster of alumni include Raul Castillo (“Looking”), Alex Flores (“The Maze Runner”), Sean Carvajal (“Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train”), Lexi Lawson (“Hamilton”), and Dominique Morisseau (“The Detroit Projects”).

