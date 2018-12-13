Isabelle Huppert, Chris Noth to Appear on Stage in ‘The Mother’

Isabelle Huppert will appear opposite Chris Noth in the Atlantic Theater Company’s production of “The Mother.” It marks the U.S. premiere of the show. “The Mother” was written by French playwright Florian Zeller and translated by Christopher Hampton.

Huppert, an icon of European film, was Oscar-nominated for “Elle” and appears in the upcoming Focus Features thriller “Greta.” Noth is best known for his stint as Mr. Big on “Sex & the City” and for his turn as a philandering pol on “The Good Wife.” They are joined by Justice Smith (“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”) and Odessa Young (“Days of Rage”).

Given the star wattage, “The Mother” will likely be one of the hottest tickets Off-Broadway. Zeller is known on these shores for “The Father,” a drama that scored a Tony for Frank Langella when it was performed on Broadway in 2016.

“The Mother” begins previews Feb. 20 and will open March 11 for a limited engagement through April 7, 2019 at the Linda Gross Theater. Trip Cullman (“Lobby Hero,” “Six Degrees of Separation”) directs.

“The Mother” follows as selfless woman named Anne, who begins to feel the ground shift under her feet after her children grow up and move on with their lives. The play deals with her clinical depression.

Huppert is best known for her screen work, but she did appear in a recent production of “The Maids” opposite Cate Blanchett that played in Australia and in New York. Other shows include “A Streetcar,” director Krzysztof Warlikowski’s interpretation of Tennessee Williams’ “A Streetcar Named Desire,” and Howard Davies’ production of “Mary Stuart” at the National Theater in London.