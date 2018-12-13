×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Isabelle Huppert, Chris Noth to Appear on Stage in ‘The Mother’

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Isabelle HuppertIsabelle Huppert Life Achievement Award, Rome Film Festival, Italy - 20 Oct 2018
CREDIT: Maria Laura Antonelli/AGF/REX/Sh

Isabelle Huppert will appear opposite Chris Noth in the Atlantic Theater Company’s production of “The Mother.” It marks the U.S. premiere of the show. “The Mother” was written by French playwright Florian Zeller and translated by Christopher Hampton.

Huppert, an icon of European film, was Oscar-nominated for “Elle” and appears in the upcoming Focus Features thriller “Greta.” Noth is best known for his stint as Mr. Big on “Sex & the City” and for his turn as a philandering pol on “The Good Wife.” They are joined by Justice Smith (“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”) and Odessa Young (“Days of Rage”).

Given the star wattage, “The Mother” will likely be one of the hottest tickets Off-Broadway. Zeller is known on these shores for “The Father,” a drama that scored a Tony for Frank Langella when it was performed on Broadway in 2016.

“The Mother” begins previews Feb. 20 and will open March 11 for a limited engagement through April 7, 2019 at the Linda Gross Theater. Trip Cullman (“Lobby Hero,” “Six Degrees of Separation”) directs.

“The Mother” follows as selfless woman named Anne, who begins to feel the ground shift under her feet after her children grow up and move on with their lives. The play deals with her clinical depression.

Huppert is best known for her screen work, but she did appear in a recent production of “The Maids” opposite Cate Blanchett that played in Australia and in New York. Other shows include “A Streetcar,” director Krzysztof Warlikowski’s interpretation of Tennessee Williams’ “A Streetcar Named Desire,” and Howard Davies’ production of “Mary Stuart” at the National Theater in London.

More Legit

  • Isabelle HuppertIsabelle Huppert Life Achievement Award,

    Isabelle Huppert, Chris Noth to Appear on Stage in 'The Mother'

    Isabelle Huppert will appear opposite Chris Noth in the Atlantic Theater Company’s production of “The Mother.” It marks the U.S. premiere of the show. “The Mother” was written by French playwright Florian Zeller and translated by Christopher Hampton. Huppert, an icon of European film, was Oscar-nominated for “Elle” and appears in the upcoming Focus Features [...]

  • Could Anyone Follow ‘Springsteen on Broadway’?

    Could Anyone Follow 'Springsteen on Broadway'? Here Are Five Things They'd Need (Guest Column)

    After 235-odd shows, with grosses in excess of $100 million, a Special Tony Award and a hotly anticipated Netflix special debuting Saturday, “Springsteen on Broadway” is an unprecedented Broadway blockbuster. As with any success in entertainment, the rush to replicate The Boss’ one-man show reportedly is under way, with a consortium led by Live Nation, CAA [...]

  • Clueless review

    Off Broadway Review: 'Clueless' the Musical

    How does a musical stage adaptation of Amy Heckerling’s 1995 film comedy of oblivious privileged teens, “Clueless,” play in the era of female empowerment and millennial engagement? True, the principal skills of lead teen Cher Horowitz are the superficial ones of mall shopping and makeovers. But her sweet spirit and independence, plus some added P.C. relevance, [...]

  • Ley Line Unveils Brian Wilson Documentary,

    Ley Line Unveils Brian Wilson Documentary, 'Hugo Cabret' Musical

    Producers Tim Headington and Theresa Steele Page have unveiled Ley Line Entertainment with a Brian Wilson documentary and a “Hugo Cabret” musical in the works. Ley Line said it’s a content development, production, and financing company with projects spanning film, television, stage, and music. Headington financed and produced “The Young Victoria,” “Argo,” “Hugo,” and “World [...]

  • Daniel Radcliffe

    Listen: How Broadway Made Daniel Radcliffe a Better Actor

    Acting onstage has been a regular part of Daniel Radcliffe’s career for more than a decade — and the “Harry Potter” star says there’s a good reason for that: It’s made him better. “It gives me a lot of confidence as an actor, which is not always something that I’ve felt,” Radcliffe said on the [...]

  • The Jungle review

    Off Broadway Review: 'The Jungle'

    With the rumbling of semis careening by and the sound of Middle Eastern music in the distance, “The Jungle” aims to vividly immerse audiences into the world of the real-life migrant and refugee camp of the same name. By telling the story of the Jungle’s creation in Calais, France, in 2015, and its eventual destruction [...]

  • Hillary Clinton'Network' play opening night, New

    Hillary Clinton Attends Opening of Broadway's 'Network'

    A 1976 film might not be expected to translate seamlessly to Broadway in 2018, but for the cast and creative team behind “Network,” which premiered Thursday night with Hillary Clinton in the audience, the story still feels uncomfortably close to home. “It was a satire then, and now it’s documentary realism,” said Lee Hall, who [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad