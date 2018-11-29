Hugh Jackman Reviving One-Man Stage Show (EXCLUSIVE)

Hugh Jackman is reviving his one-man stage show and is planning a multi-city tour, Variety has learned.

To get fans in the spirit, Jackman will perform two songs on the plaza at 30 Rockefeller Center as part of the “Today” show concert series.

A set list hasn’t been determined for the touring stage show, but the Tony Award winner will likely perform songs from musicals he’s been associated with such as “Les Miserables,” “The Boy from Oz,” and “Oklahoma.” He will also add two or three numbers from “The Greatest Showman,” according to knowledgable insiders.

Most of the performances will be in international venues, but Jackman is expected to some domestic stops on the tour, including a visit to Los Angeles. Jackman has previously performed his one-man act on Broadway and in Los Angeles, where he raised money for the Motion Picture and Television Fund during a 2013 stint.

Jackman’s one-man show is not the only stage production that will could feature music from “The Greatest Showman,” last year’s hit movie musical about P.T. Barnum. The film’s backers, which include Fox and Peter Chernin’s Chernin Entertainment, are having preliminary talks with a number of interested parties. A Broadway engagement is unlikely, but the show could include circus performers and music from the movie and is eyeing a debut in Las Vegas, London, or Australia. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the songwriting team from the film, are expected to be involved in some capacity, as is director Michael Gracey. It’s unclear what Jackman’s involvement will be with the stage version of “The Greatest Showman,” though he may have a producer role.

Jackman is currently playing former presidential candidate Gary Hart in “The Frontrunner” and will next appear opposite Allison Janney in the drama “Bad Education.” His stage credits include his award-winning turn as Peter Allen in “The Boy From Oz,” as well as starring roles in the Broadway productions of “A Steady Rain” and “The River.”

On Instagram, the actor teased that he will make a big announcement on Thursday. Presumably he plans to reveal that he’ll be taking the stage again soon.