‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ Heads to Germany, First Non-English Production

Harry Potter and Cursed Child
CREDIT: Manuel Harlan

Having scooped awards for its West End and Broadway runs, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” will premiere in Germany in 2020, marking the first non-English-language production of the hit play.

Harry Potter und das Verwunschene Kind” will open in Hamburg at the Mehr! Theater am Gossmarkt. The venue will get a large-scale redesign starting May 2019 and the play will premiere the following spring.

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is based on a story from Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, dramatist Jack Thorne, and theater director John Tiffany. The story follows a grown-up Harry Potter, now a father of three and an overworked employee at the Ministry of Magic. Harry is grappling with his past, and his offspring with the legacy of what’s gone before.

“We know ‘Harry Potter’ has millions of German-speaking fans and so we’re very proud that we are able to bring our beautiful production to Germany,” said producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender in a joint statement. “The Mehr! Theater am Großmarkt in Hamburg is a unique space, and we’re delighted and grateful to have the opportunity to design and create a perfect, bespoke new home for ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ in Germany.”

The stage production has won numerous Laurence Olivier Awards, including Best Play, Best Actor, and Best Director. It also won Best Play among six wins at the 2018 Tony Awards.

“With ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,’ the Boy Who Lived has finally come to Broadway, bringing enchantment to a world that could really use a little magic right now,” Variety said in its review of the Broadway show (pictured).

