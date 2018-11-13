Listen: Glenn Close on What ‘Fatal Attraction’ Means in the #MeToo Era

Glenn Close has thought about what “Fatal Attraction” means in the #MeToo era — and she’s got an idea for how to retell the story.

“I think she’s considered more of a victim now,” Close said of Alex Forrest, the disturbed woman she played in the iconic 1987 thriller. “I think it would be interesting to tell the exact same story from her point of view, because her story’s not really told [in the original film]. You don’t know why she’s so disturbed, what created that behavior. I think that would be really interesting.”

Speaking on the latest episode of Variety‘s “Stagecraft” podcast, Close said the role of Alex is one of the two parts she’s most often recognized for on the street. The other is Cruella de Vil, the villain she played in the live-action “101 Dalmatians” movie and its sequel.

Close, who’s been showing up onstage fairly regularly (“A Delicate Balance,” “Sunset Boulevard“) in the last five years, is currently starring Off Broadway in “Mother of the Maid,” a new play that focuses on Joan of Arc’s mother and is written by Jane Anderson, who also penned the script for Close’s recent film, “The Wife.”

The actress is looking to write a film herself after co-writing “Albert Nobbs,” the 2011 film that earned her one of her six Academy Award nominations. “There’s a film I have had in my mind for a very long time,” she said — but she’s not talking about it. “I think it’s such a good idea, I don’t want anybody to steal it!”

Also on the new episode of “Stagecraft,” Close reveals whether she’d ever return to series television, gives fans an update on the “Sunset Boulevard” movie musical — and makes a shocking admission about “Cats.”

