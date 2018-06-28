Glenda Jackson Bringing ‘King Lear’ to Broadway

By
Brent Lang

Senior Film and Media Editor

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Glenda Jackson - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play 'Edward Albee's Three Tall Women'72nd Annual Tony Awards, Press Room, New York, USA - 10 Jun 2018
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shut

At 82 years old, Glenda Jackson shows no signs of slowing down. Fresh off her Tony Award winning triumph in “Three Tall Women,” the acting legend has already lined up her Broadway return. And it’s a doozy.

Next spring, Jackson will play the title role in William Shakespeare’s “King Lear.” It’s a part that’s widely considered to be one of the most demanding and challenging ever written, requiring a formidable stamina and the ability to move from scenes of tenderness to ones of full-throttle rage.

The show is being backed by superstar producer Scott Rudin, the man behind Oscar-winning hits such as “No Country for Old Men” and stage blockbusters such as the current revival of “Hello, Dolly!”

Jackson already has a full trophy case, having picked up two Oscars and two Emmys, but the role of Lear could bring her another Tony. She was nominated for an Olivier Award when she played the part in London, but lost out to Billie Piper for “Yerma.”

“King Lear” will begin previews Wednesday, March 6, 2019 and open Thursday, April 11, 2019. A theater will be announced at a later date.

Jackson’s film work includes “Women in Love,” “A Touch of Class,” “House Calls,” and “Sunday, Bloody Sunday.” She also memorably played Elizabeth I in the BBC series “Elizabeth R.” Jackson took a long hiatus from stage and screen, spending 23 years as a Member of Parliament. In 2016, she returned to acting with the West End production of “King Lear.” The Hollywood Reporter broke the news about the play’s Broadway run.

More Legit

  • Glenda Jackson - Best Performance by

    Glenda Jackson Bringing 'King Lear' to Broadway

    At 82 years old, Glenda Jackson shows no signs of slowing down. Fresh off her Tony Award winning triumph in “Three Tall Women,” the acting legend has already lined up her Broadway return. And it’s a doozy. Next spring, Jackson will play the title role in William Shakespeare’s “King Lear.” It’s a part that’s widely […]

  • Alan Cumming

    Vineyard Theatre Unveils New Season (EXCLUSIVE)

    At 82 years old, Glenda Jackson shows no signs of slowing down. Fresh off her Tony Award winning triumph in “Three Tall Women,” the acting legend has already lined up her Broadway return. And it’s a doozy. Next spring, Jackson will play the title role in William Shakespeare’s “King Lear.” It’s a part that’s widely […]

  • Dear Evan Hansen review

    'Dear Evan Hansen' Star Rachel Bay Jones to Exit Musical (EXCLUSIVE)

    At 82 years old, Glenda Jackson shows no signs of slowing down. Fresh off her Tony Award winning triumph in “Three Tall Women,” the acting legend has already lined up her Broadway return. And it’s a doozy. Next spring, Jackson will play the title role in William Shakespeare’s “King Lear.” It’s a part that’s widely […]

  • 'Once On This Island' Producer Predicts

    Listen: Why One Tony-Winning Producer Thinks Broadway's Boom Is Just Beginning

    At 82 years old, Glenda Jackson shows no signs of slowing down. Fresh off her Tony Award winning triumph in “Three Tall Women,” the acting legend has already lined up her Broadway return. And it’s a doozy. Next spring, Jackson will play the title role in William Shakespeare’s “King Lear.” It’s a part that’s widely […]

  • Log Cabin review

    Off Broadway Review: 'Log Cabin' Starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson

    At 82 years old, Glenda Jackson shows no signs of slowing down. Fresh off her Tony Award winning triumph in “Three Tall Women,” the acting legend has already lined up her Broadway return. And it’s a doozy. Next spring, Jackson will play the title role in William Shakespeare’s “King Lear.” It’s a part that’s widely […]

  • Skintight review

    Off Broadway Review: ‘Skintight’ With Idina Menzel

    At 82 years old, Glenda Jackson shows no signs of slowing down. Fresh off her Tony Award winning triumph in “Three Tall Women,” the acting legend has already lined up her Broadway return. And it’s a doozy. Next spring, Jackson will play the title role in William Shakespeare’s “King Lear.” It’s a part that’s widely […]

  • Sugar in Our Wounds

    Off Broadway Review: ‘Sugar in Our Wounds’

    At 82 years old, Glenda Jackson shows no signs of slowing down. Fresh off her Tony Award winning triumph in “Three Tall Women,” the acting legend has already lined up her Broadway return. And it’s a doozy. Next spring, Jackson will play the title role in William Shakespeare’s “King Lear.” It’s a part that’s widely […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad