Glenda Jackson Bringing ‘King Lear’ to Broadway

At 82 years old, Glenda Jackson shows no signs of slowing down. Fresh off her Tony Award winning triumph in “Three Tall Women,” the acting legend has already lined up her Broadway return. And it’s a doozy.

Next spring, Jackson will play the title role in William Shakespeare’s “King Lear.” It’s a part that’s widely considered to be one of the most demanding and challenging ever written, requiring a formidable stamina and the ability to move from scenes of tenderness to ones of full-throttle rage.

The show is being backed by superstar producer Scott Rudin, the man behind Oscar-winning hits such as “No Country for Old Men” and stage blockbusters such as the current revival of “Hello, Dolly!”

Jackson already has a full trophy case, having picked up two Oscars and two Emmys, but the role of Lear could bring her another Tony. She was nominated for an Olivier Award when she played the part in London, but lost out to Billie Piper for “Yerma.”

“King Lear” will begin previews Wednesday, March 6, 2019 and open Thursday, April 11, 2019. A theater will be announced at a later date.

Jackson’s film work includes “Women in Love,” “A Touch of Class,” “House Calls,” and “Sunday, Bloody Sunday.” She also memorably played Elizabeth I in the BBC series “Elizabeth R.” Jackson took a long hiatus from stage and screen, spending 23 years as a Member of Parliament. In 2016, she returned to acting with the West End production of “King Lear.” The Hollywood Reporter broke the news about the play’s Broadway run.