×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Faye Dunaway to Play Katharine Hepburn on Broadway

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Faye Dunaway Oscars Mistake Vanity Fair
CREDIT: SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

Faye Dunaway will return to Broadway to play another acting diva. The Oscar-winner is set to portray Katharine Hepburn in “Tea at Five,” a one-woman play that charts the movie legend’s career over the course of a winding monologue.

Dunaway last appeared on Broadway in 1982’s “The Curse of the Aching Heart.” In the 1990s, she was in the touring production of “Master Class,” a play that found her channeling Maria Callas. Dunaway was also once slated to portray Norma Desmond in the Los Angeles production of “Sunset Boulevard,” but she was fired with the producers citing “her lack of singing ability.”

Dunaway is best known for her screen work in the likes of “Bonnie & Clyde,” “Chinatown,” and “Network,” a satire that is currently enjoying a second life as a Broadway play. Dunaway was nominated for Oscars for all three films, picking up a statue for “Network.” The actress made headlines at the 2017 Oscars when she and Warren Beatty were handed the wrong envelope and mistakenly announced the wrong best picture winner. They were given another chance to unveil the winner at this year’s telecast, getting it right on their second outing.

It will mark the Broadway premiere of “Tea at Five.” Playwright Matthew Lombardo has crafted a new version of the play for this production, which will be directed by Tony nominee John Tillinger. Kate Mulgrew (“Star Trek: Voyager”) portrayed Hepburn in the original 2002 staging. A theater will be announced early next year.

More Legit

  • Faye Dunaway Oscars Mistake Vanity Fair

    Faye Dunaway to Play Katharine Hepburn on Broadway

    Faye Dunaway will return to Broadway to play another acting diva. The Oscar-winner is set to portray Katharine Hepburn in “Tea at Five,” a one-woman play that charts the movie legend’s career over the course of a winding monologue. Dunaway last appeared on Broadway in 1982’s “The Curse of the Aching Heart.” In the 1990s, [...]

  • Philip Bosco'The Savages' film after party,

    Tony Award Winner Philip Bosco Dies at 88

    Veteran character actor Philip Bosco, who won a Tony Award in 1989 for “Lend Me a Tenor” as an opera impresario and was nominated five other times, died Monday, according to his grandson, Luke Bosco. He was 88. Bosco received his first Tony nomination for “Rape of the Belt” in 1960. His other nominations were [...]

  • Hugh Jackman

    Hugh Jackman Says 'Greatest Showman' Success Made Him Revive Stage Show

    Hugh Jackman could have spent his hiatus between movies soaking up rays in Saint-Tropez. Instead of lounging poolside, the movie star will return to the stage for a grueling series of arena performances that will take him across Europe, Australia, and the U.S. The upcoming musical extravaganza, “The Man. The Music. The Show.,” kicks off [...]

  • Bob Mackie, Costume Designer and Cher'The

    Watch Cher's Surprise Performance at the Opening of Broadway's 'Cher' Musical

    Kanye West may have caused some unwanted drama at the opening of Broadway’s “The Cher Show” on Monday in New York, but thankfully his alleged bad behavior didn’t come close to spoiling the evening. Cher herself caused fantastic frenzy as she glided down the aisle of the jam-packed Neil Simon Theatre toward her seat. All [...]

  • The Cher Show Broadway

    Listen: The Pioneering Feminism of Cher

    Cher has been famous for so long, it’s tempting to think there’s nothing new to know about her. But on the latest episode of “Stagecraft,” Variety‘s theater podcast, director Jason Moore and writer Rick Elice — two of the lead creators behind Broadway’s “The Cher Show” — found plenty to unpack in getting to know [...]

  • Kurt Weill Estate Inks Deal With

    Kurt Weill Estate Inks Deal With BMG, Titles Include ‘Mack the Knife,’ ‘Alabama Song’

    BMG today announced that is has struck a deal with the estate of legendary German-born composer Kurt Weill for the administration of the popular songs he wrote in collaboration with dramatist Bertolt Brecht. Included are all of the songs from the acclaimed works “The Threepenny Opera” (1928), “Happy End” (1929) and “Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny” (1930). It [...]

  • Glenn Close32nd Annual Museum of the

    Glenn Close Recalls Early Career 'Low Point': 'Don't Let the F---ers Get You Down'

    Glenn Close received the Museum of the Moving Image’s annual Salute at a gala on Monday evening in New York City, where leading actors and directors shared their experiences working alongside her — and the Tony-winner herself revealed the advice that’s kept her going throughout her impressive career. Close now has 84 screen credits and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad