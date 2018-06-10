Donald Trump Is Not Welcome at ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,’ Says Play’s Hermione

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is currently Broadway’s hottest ticket. One person who won’t be lucky enough to score a ticket? President Donald Trump.

“No,” Noma Dumezweni, who plays Hermione, said when asked if Trump should see the show. “Anybody else, yes.”

Even though the play itself is not overtly political, Harry Potter fans have drawn comparisons between Trump and the Dark Lord, Lord Voldemort, since the 2016 presidential election.

“I really do believe that’s why it’s resonating at the moment,” Dumezweni said on the red carpet at the Tony Awards. “We, all as human beings, are fighting to be connected. If you’re not seen and not heard, that’s where dangerous stuff happens. That’s where people under the radar do very cruel things.”

The two-part stage play, based on J.K. Rowling’s boy wizard Harry Potter, is set 19 years after the events of the seventh book installment, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.”

That’s what this play is about,” Dumezweni said. “It’s about bringing things into the light. Letting your light shine. This is what J.K. has always been about. Let the darkness out into the light. That’s why i’m very proud to be here telling this story right now. Those things are very important.”

“Cursed Child” is up for 10 Tonys, including best play, best performance by an actor, and best performance by an actress.

More Legit

  • Angels in America review

    Tony Awards 2018: Andrew Garfield, Laurie Metcalf Among Early Winners

    “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is currently Broadway’s hottest ticket. One person who won’t be lucky enough to score a ticket? President Donald Trump. “No,” Noma Dumezweni, who plays Hermione, said when asked if Trump should see the show. “Anybody else, yes.” Even though the play itself is not overtly political, Harry Potter fans […]

  • Laurie Metcalf arrives at the 72nd

    Tony Award Winners 2018: The Complete List (Updating Live)

    “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is currently Broadway’s hottest ticket. One person who won’t be lucky enough to score a ticket? President Donald Trump. “No,” Noma Dumezweni, who plays Hermione, said when asked if Trump should see the show. “Anybody else, yes.” Even though the play itself is not overtly political, Harry Potter fans […]

  • Noma Dumezweni72nd Annual Tony Awards, Arrivals,

    Donald Trump Is Not Welcome at 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,' Says Play's Hermione

    “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is currently Broadway’s hottest ticket. One person who won’t be lucky enough to score a ticket? President Donald Trump. “No,” Noma Dumezweni, who plays Hermione, said when asked if Trump should see the show. “Anybody else, yes.” Even though the play itself is not overtly political, Harry Potter fans […]

  • 'Henry IV' Review: Tom Hanks Plays

    L.A. Theater Review: Tom Hanks in 'Henry IV'

    “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is currently Broadway’s hottest ticket. One person who won’t be lucky enough to score a ticket? President Donald Trump. “No,” Noma Dumezweni, who plays Hermione, said when asked if Trump should see the show. “Anybody else, yes.” Even though the play itself is not overtly political, Harry Potter fans […]

  • Tony Award nominees Josh Groban (L)

    Tony Awards Live Stream: How to Watch Online

    “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is currently Broadway’s hottest ticket. One person who won’t be lucky enough to score a ticket? President Donald Trump. “No,” Noma Dumezweni, who plays Hermione, said when asked if Trump should see the show. “Anybody else, yes.” Even though the play itself is not overtly political, Harry Potter fans […]

  • Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Hope

    Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Hope to One Day Perform Shakespeare Together

    “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is currently Broadway’s hottest ticket. One person who won’t be lucky enough to score a ticket? President Donald Trump. “No,” Noma Dumezweni, who plays Hermione, said when asked if Trump should see the show. “Anybody else, yes.” Even though the play itself is not overtly political, Harry Potter fans […]

  • 2018 Tony Award Honorees

    Tony Honorees Bruce Springsteen, Andrew Lloyd Webber Can Enjoy the Show

    “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is currently Broadway’s hottest ticket. One person who won’t be lucky enough to score a ticket? President Donald Trump. “No,” Noma Dumezweni, who plays Hermione, said when asked if Trump should see the show. “Anybody else, yes.” Even though the play itself is not overtly political, Harry Potter fans […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad