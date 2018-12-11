×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Listen: How Broadway Made Daniel Radcliffe a Better Actor

By
Gordon Cox

Theater Editor

Gordon's Most Recent Stories

View All
Daniel Radcliffe
CREDIT: Peter Cunningham

Acting onstage has been a regular part of Daniel Radcliffe’s career for more than a decade — and the “Harry Potter” star says there’s a good reason for that: It’s made him better.

“It gives me a lot of confidence as an actor, which is not always something that I’ve felt,” Radcliffe said on the latest episode of Stagecraft, Variety’s theater podcast. “I feel like doing theater, doing ‘Equus‘ and ‘How to Succeed [in Business Without Really Trying‘ and all those things, it was really very important for me psychologically. There’s something about doing it without an editor to save you, or a myriad of things in post-production that can help you out, something that made me go: ‘Okay, I can act.’ I’ve grown a little bit as an actor every time I’ve gone back to the theater. I think it makes me better to do it.”

Theater was one of the things that helped Radcliffe, currently starring on Broadway in the timely new comedy “The Lifespan of a Fact,” step easily out of the shadow of Potter. But then, he never really thought his association with the bespectacled boy wizard had held him back or pigeonholed him.

Related

“Not professionally, at all,” he said. “There were moments when probably I coped with the personal effects of ‘Harry Potter’ not as well as I could have. But professionally, no.”

Although some in Hollywood might have been wary of casting Radcliffe in roles that were wildly different from Harry, just as many were “excited at the opportunity to show a different side to this person or this actor. There are directors that were, I think, excited to — I am quoting one of them here and I won’t say who — ‘reinvent’ me.”

Also on the latest episode of Stagecraft, Radcliffe talked about the political resonance of fact-checking in “Lifespan,” stood firm on his choice not to see the Broadway hit “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” and gave a definite answer to the question of whether he’d ever appear in another Broadway musical.

New episodes of “Stagecraft” are available every Tuesday. Download and subscribe to “Stagecraft” on iTunesStitcher, or anywhere finer podcasts are dispensed. Find past episodes here and on Apple Podcasts.

More Legit

  • Daniel Radcliffe

    Listen: How Broadway Made Daniel Radcliffe a Better Actor

    Acting onstage has been a regular part of Daniel Radcliffe’s career for more than a decade — and the “Harry Potter” star says there’s a good reason for that: It’s made him better. “It gives me a lot of confidence as an actor, which is not always something that I’ve felt,” Radcliffe said on the [...]

  • The Jungle review

    Off Broadway Review: 'The Jungle'

    With the rumbling of semis careening by and the sound of Middle Eastern music in the distance, “The Jungle” aims to vividly immerse audiences into the world of the real-life migrant and refugee camp of the same name. By telling the story of the Jungle’s creation in Calais, France, in 2015, and its eventual destruction [...]

  • Hillary Clinton'Network' play opening night, New

    Hillary Clinton Attends Opening of Broadway's 'Network'

    A 1976 film might not be expected to translate seamlessly to Broadway in 2018, but for the cast and creative team behind “Network,” which premiered Thursday night with Hillary Clinton in the audience, the story still feels uncomfortably close to home. “It was a satire then, and now it’s documentary realism,” said Lee Hall, who [...]

  • 'Network' Review: Bryan Cranston Stars on

    Broadway Review: 'Network' With Bryan Cranston

    The 1976 film “Network” won four Academy Awards, including best original screenplay for writer Paddy Chayefsky, for its blistering portrayal of an American society fueled by greed and bloated on corruption. A haggard Peter Finch took the best actor trophy for his harrowing performance as Howard Beale, a TV newsman who is so disgusted by [...]

  • Faye DunawayVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals,

    Faye Dunaway to Play Katharine Hepburn on Broadway

    Faye Dunaway will return to Broadway to play another acting diva. The Oscar-winner is set to portray Katharine Hepburn in “Tea at Five,” a one-woman play that charts the movie legend’s career over the course of a winding monologue. Dunaway last appeared on Broadway in 1982’s “The Curse of the Aching Heart.” In the 1990s, [...]

  • Philip Bosco'The Savages' film after party,

    Tony Award Winner Philip Bosco Dies at 88

    Veteran character actor Philip Bosco, who won a Tony Award in 1989 for “Lend Me a Tenor” as an opera impresario and was nominated five other times, died Monday, according to his grandson, Luke Bosco. He was 88. Bosco received his first Tony nomination for “Rape of the Belt” in 1960. His other nominations were [...]

  • Hugh Jackman

    Hugh Jackman Says 'Greatest Showman' Success Made Him Revive Stage Show

    Hugh Jackman could have spent his hiatus between movies soaking up rays in Saint-Tropez. Instead of lounging poolside, the movie star will return to the stage for a grueling series of arena performances that will take him across Europe, Australia, and the U.S. The upcoming musical extravaganza, “The Man. The Music. The Show.,” kicks off [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad