Bryan Cranston Returns to Broadway in ‘Network’

Bryan Cranston will return to Broadway in his Olivier Award-winning role of Howard Beale in “Network.”

Lee Hall and Ivo van Hove are adapting the play, which is based on the 1976 film by Paddy Chayefsky. It won four Oscars, including best actor for Peter Finch’s portrayal of Beale. The ever-timely satire depicts a media landscape where the line between facts and fiction becomes hazy. The movie follows Beale, a news anchor who begins to capitalize on hysteria after an on-air outburst results in a spike in ratings for his broadcast.

“Network” will begin performances on Nov. 10 and officially opens on Dec. 6. The 18-week limited engagement will run at the Cort Theatre.

“We are excited as hell to bring Ivo van Hove’s brilliantly innovative and electrifying production of ‘Network’ to Broadway this fall,” producers David Binder, Patrick Myles, David Luff, Ros Povey, and Lee Menzies said in a statement. “The incomparable Bryan Cranston brings Howard Beale to brilliant life, and we are so thrilled for American audiences to have the opportunity to experience his masterful performance and this spectacular new play.”

Cranston first appeared in “Network” at London’s National Theatre in 2017. He previously won a Tony Award for his Broadway debut as President Lyndon B. Johnson in “All the Way.”

The actor has also landed nine Emmy nods and six wins, most recently for his acclaimed role as chemistry teacher-turned-drug kingpin Walter White in “Breaking Bad.” He’s currently nominated for guest actor in a comedy series for “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” His other credits include the caring father in “Malcolm in the Middle” and an Oscar-nominated turn as blacklisted screenwriter Dalton Trumbo in “Trumbo.”