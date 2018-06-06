Bruce Springsteen to Perform at Tony Awards

By
Brent Lang

Senior Film and Media Editor

Bruce Springsteen Variety Power of New York Cover Story
CREDIT: Danny Clinch for Variety

CBS must be breathing a sigh of relief.

That’s because Bruce Springsteen has agreed to take the stage at the Tony Awards on Sunday, injecting some genuine star power into the congenitally low-rated telecast. The Boss will perform live, giving the American public a glimpse at what most people can’t afford to experience — a number from his current smash “Springsteen on Broadway.” Tickets for the show can cost as much as $850.

Springsteen won’t just rock the Radio City Music Hall. He’ll also receive a Special Tony Award.

The Tony Awards will be hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban. It will also feature appearances from the likes of Uzo Aduba, Christine Baranski, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Rachel Bloom, Matt Bomer, Claire Danes, Jeff Daniels, Robert De Niro, Billy Joel, Kelli O’Hara, Tina Fey, John Leguizamo and Amy Schumer.

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Chita Rivera will receive lifetime achievement awards. There are a number of notable productions in the running for top honors. Broadway musicals “Mean Girls” and “SpongeBob SquarePants” both scored a leading 12 nominations. Musical “The Band’s Visit” and play revival “Angels in America” are in the running for 11 statues each, and “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” scored 10 nominations.

“Springsteen on Broadway” is scheduled to run at the Walter Kerr Theatre through Dec. 15, 2018. It opened last October.

