Stagecraft Podcast: BD Wong Talks Basketball in Beijing, Dinosaurs and Batman

The thing about doing a play is: You gotta really like it. That’s actor BD Wong’s philosophy, anyway.

“You need to enjoy it more in a play than a television show or in a film, I think,” Wong said in the latest episode of Stagecraft, Variety’s theater podcast. “Because you have to do it every night repeatedly, and you want to be 100% behind it.”

The play he’s currently 100% behind is “The Great Leap,” the new Off Broadway play by Lauren Yee. The production, now playing at the Atlantic Theater Company (where recent Tony champ “The Band’s Visit” originated), marks Wong’s first New York stage stint since “Pacific Overtures” in 2004.

But despite a busy career in film and TV — including juicy, ongoing roles in “Mr. Robot” and “Gotham” and a part in the upcoming tentpole “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” — the actor, who won a Tony for his Broadway breakout in “M. Butterfly,” always makes a point of returning to the stage.

“Riding the wave of being in a great play, through the audience’s response to it — there’s no comparison to any of the other kind of work that I’ve been able to do,” he said.

On Stagecraft, Wong addressed some of his screen work, revealing how much he knows — or doesn’t know — about what’s next for him on “Mr. Robot” and “Gotham,” and giving the new “Jurassic World” a thumbs-up.

He also noted some similarities between a lot of the roles he ends up playing on screen. “I seem to have this mad scientist kind of vibe that people think I’m really good at,” he observed. “I think they’re really, really interesting [characters]. They’re really tasty.”

