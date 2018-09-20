Annette Bening, Tracy Letts Starring in ‘All My Sons’ on Broadway

Annette Bening is returning to Broadway after 30 years to star opposite Tracy Letts in a new revival of Arthur Miller’s “All My Sons.”

The four-time Oscar nominee is no stranger to the stage, but most of her more recent appearances have been in Los Angeles, where she makes a home and has appeared in the likes of “Hedda Gabler” at Geffen Playhouse and “The Cherry Orchard” at Mark Taper Forum. Bening was last seen on the Great White Way in 1988’s “Spoils of War” and was nominated for a Tony for 1987’s “Coastal Disturbances.” Bening did return to New York City for a 2014 Shakespeare in the Park production of “King Lear.” Her film roles include “The Grifters,” “The Kids Are All Right,” and “American Beauty.”

Letts is the Pulitzer and Tony-winning playwright behind “August: Osage County,” “Bug,” and “Killer Joe.” He’s also an accomplished actor, winning another Tony for an acclaimed revival of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf” and starring in films and TV shows such as “Homeland,” “Lady Bird,” and “The Post.”

First produced in 1947, “All My Sons” focuses on how the sins of the past come back to haunt us. In this case, the show centers on an industrialist who frames a business partner for a crime he committed. Years later his son gets engaged to his partner’s daughter.

The Miller revival is being produced by Roundabout Theatre Company and is directed by Gregory Mosher, who previously scored with critics with his 2008 revival of Miller’s “A View From the Bridge.” “All My Sons” will begin preview performances on April 4, 2019, and open officially on April 22, 2019. The limited engagement runs through June 23, 2019 at the American Airlines Theatre.