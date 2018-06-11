Andrew Garfield Calls Out Discrimination in America With Tony Win

Andrew Garfield dedicated his Tony win for lead actor in a play to the LGBTQ community.

“At a moment in time where maybe the most important thing that we remember right now is the sanctity of the human spirit, it is the profound privilege of my life to play Pryor Walter in ‘Angels in America’ because he represents the purest spirit of humanity, and especially that of the LGBTQ community,” Garfield said. “It is a spirit that says no to oppression. It is a spirit that says no to bigotry, no to shame, no to exclusion. It is a spirit that says we are all made perfectly.”

“Angels In America,” a two-part epic, examination of AIDS and homosexuality in America in the 1980s.

“We all belong, so let’s just bake a cake for everyone who wants a cake to be baked!” Garfield said, nodding to the recent Supreme Court decision that sided with a Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple on religious grounds.

He continued, “We all belong. So I dedicate this award to the countless LGBTQ people who have fought and died to protect that spirit, to protect that message for the right to live and love as we are created to.”

In addition to his family and playwright Tony Kushner, Garfield gave a nod to the “incredible company” of “Angels in America.”

“You are all geniuses in your own right,” he said. “I bow to you so deeply, you inspire me every day.”

This was the second Tony nomination and first win for Garfield. He was previously nominated for 2012’s “Death of a Salesman.”

