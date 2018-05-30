Stagecraft Podcast: ‘Angels’ Star Andrew Garfield on Difference Between Tonys and Oscars

What’s it like to be recognized for a Tony Award compared to an Oscar? Let Andrew Garfield — the actor currently nominated for a Tony for “Angels in America,” and nominated for an Academy Award last year for “Hacksaw Ridge” — tell you.

“With the Oscars, the performance is done,” Garfield explained on the latest episode of Stagecraft, Variety‘s theater podcast. “For the Tonys, what I’m realizing now is that you keep having to prove that it’s good, because you’re on stage every night still doing it.”

This is Garfield’s second round as a contender at the Tony Awards; he previously received a nod for the 2012 revival of “Death of a Salesman.” This year he’s appearing in the seven-and-a-half-hour epic “Angels in America” all throughout the theater awards season, including Tony noms, campaigning and the ceremony itself — and Tony voters have been in the audience at the Neil Simon Theater for the last couple of weeks.

“It’s like, ‘Wow, what a weird thing, where you’ve gotten this honor of a nomination, but then you kind of have to prove that it was the right choice,'” he said, adding with a laugh, “It makes me quite neurotic!”

On the latest episode of Stagecraft, Garfield also talked about the timeliness of “Angels” and what moves him most about the play and about his character’s fight against discrimination and hate.

“My great privilege in playing this part, maybe the greatest privilege in playing this part, is honoring that strength and ability to say no to people and to say yes to yourself,” he said. “To say yes to your own life, to say yes to your own self-validation. And to say no to a torrent of abuse and indignity and ignorant, foolish, narrow-minded hate. That is the thing that I find most inspiring and I bow deepest to.”

The actor also talked up the rewards of working in the theater, considered a summer of reading plays, and revealed that’s he’s a Goonie “to my bone marrow.”

