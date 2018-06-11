Amy Schumer Calls ‘My Fair Lady’s’ Henry Higgins a Mansplainer

While introducing the first Tony nominee for best revival of a musical, “My Fair Lady,” Amy Schumer paused to throw some general shade at the state of women’s right in America. And not even the show she was speaking about was safe.

The musical, based on George Bernard Shaw’s “Pygmalion,” is a comedy about class and sexism. Or as Schumer puts it, “It tells the story of a scruffy flower girl, Eliza Doolittle, who is transformed by Henry Higgins, a man-splaining expert on dialects.”

“This interpretation celebrates Eliza’s growing self-confidence and highlights equal rights for women. Because we actually don’t have that,” Schumer said.

Schumer added,”In Eliza’s words, ‘The difference between a lady and a flower girl is not how she behaves, but how she is treated.” “My Fair Lady” had a total of 10 Tony nominations including duo nods for Harry Hadden-Paton (“Downton Abbey”) who plays Henry Higgins and Lauren Ambrose (“Six Feet Under”) as Eliza. It also received nominations for costumes, lighting design and scenic design.

Schumer was a presenter at the award show but she was also nominated for best lead actress in a play for “Meteor Shower.” Set in 1993 in Ojai, California “Meteor Shower” was written by Steve Martin.